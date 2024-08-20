Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups increasingly support aid efforts in Gaza

Good Tuesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Jewish Federations of North America initiative to subsidize volunteering trips to Israel this year. We feature an opinion piece by Julia Malkin Reger with insights into Gen Z's preferred approach to Jewish engagement, and one by Dena Farber Schoenfeld on how to cultivate a strong shared leadership between an organization's board and its executives. Also in this issue: John Paul Lederach, Ben and Felicia Horowitz and Scooter Braun. We'll start with how Jewish nonprofits are increasingly supporting relief work for Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

After Oct. 7, Jewish nonprofits around the world sprang into action, raising and allocating funds in response to the immediate and emerging needs of Israelis: supporting hostage awareness campaigns, helping children who lost one or both parents during that day’s acts of terror, creating mental health services for traumatized Israelis and other causes that emerged from the Hamas-led massacres.

In recent months, an increasing number of Jewish-led or -driven organizations and relief nonprofits have begun to expand their focus to include the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, asserting that it is a moral and Jewish imperative and, in some cases, an effort that actually assists Israel in its war against Hamas, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

In the case of World Jewish Relief-USA, which raises funds for the U.K-based World Jewish Relief, the organization had asked supporters to donate to Israel-based charities, and donated from its own reserves to partners on the ground, after Oct. 7. But by June, in coordination with Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) — the Israeli administrative body that oversees humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza — a small number of private donors stepped forward to provide targeted support to a local partner to set up a field hospital to provide maternal and infant health care for Gazans. (For security reasons, the local partner cannot be identified by name.)

The timing for the initiative hinged on a number of factors, according to the group’s executive director, Rabbi Dina Brawer. WJR was monitoring the humanitarian situation in Gaza on an ongoing basis and recognized the needs on the ground. In April, WJR notified its UK supporters that the organization was considering action; it then identified a partner and underwent a due diligence process. At the same time, the organization’s leadership held discussions with COGAT and set up a webinar for WJR supporters to hear from their head of civil affairs more about Israel’s approach to humanitarian aid in Gaza. The plan to fund the creation of a field hospital came after WJR received explicit encouragement from the Israeli authorities to maximize the humanitarian impact of the aid by focusing on mothers and children.

“Supporting Israel’s humanitarian approach in Gaza is a profound expression of our Jewish values, particularly those of tzedakah [justice], hesed [loving kindness] and tikkun olam [repairing the world],” Brawer told eJP.

The New Israel Fund (NIF), which has a long history of supporting Palestinian causes, also waited several months before entering the Gaza relief fray as it sought to assess the situation and determine how to best and most safely act, its CEO, Daniel Sokatch, told eJP.

“The past 10 months have been one evolving crisis,” Sokatch said. “It is important to NIF to stay limber so that we can focus our resources where it matters most,” he said, responding to eJP’s question about why NIF launched its campaign when it did. “Given that humanitarian relief in Gaza is not where our expertise lies, we took the time to find the partners we knew we could trust. We launched the campaign as soon as we were ready.”

In May, NIF raised $750,000 from 2,500 donors from the U.S., Israel, Canada, the U.K. and Germany “to help feed innocent people living in Gaza,” according to the organization’s website. As of press time, the organization has sent more than $1.3 million to aid organizations addressing the needs of the displaced Gazans — the first time that NIF has raised and distributed this level of funding for programs outside of Israel proper.

In July, the Arava Institute, with a coalition of 14 Israeli, Palestinian and international NGOs, private companies and academic institutions, launched its “Jumpstarting Hope in Gaza” campaign, to provide immediate relief to refugee camps and establish sustainable water and sanitation systems that run on renewable energy. The focus of the institute has always been on creating sustainable environmental solutions in the region, the executive director of the U.S.-based Friends of the Arava Institute, Rachel Kalikow, told eJP, but now that focus has shifted toward supporting refugee families, working with Damour for Community Development, a Palestinian NGO and five-year partner of the institute.

“Helping innocent Palestinians in Gaza who are victims of this war — as are many Israelis — and who had no part in the atrocities of Oct. 7, is an expression of the Jewish value of tikkun olam,” Kalikow said. “At one of the darkest moments in Israel’s history, while our own brothers and sisters are suffering, our humanity is tested by our ability to recognize human suffering in the faces of our neighbors.”

Kalikow added that Israel has its own reasons for wanting to address the growing environmental crisis in the neighboring Gaza Strip: Lack of sanitation and flow of untreated wastewater in Gaza presents a health hazard to Israel’s beaches and desalinated water supply, while the destruction of Gaza’s buildings is likely to cause long-term air pollution and spread disease throughout the region, including in Israel, she said. For the Arava Institute, such joint environmental work can also build trust and “serve as a model for constructive peacemaking,” she said

