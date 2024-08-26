Your Daily Phil: New fellowship to boost disability inclusion in Jewish life

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the rescue of a Jewish boy from Baltimore, separated from his family at a national park in Arizona, by a group of Chaverim volunteers from New York; a new partnership between Hillel International and Secure Community Network to bolster student safety on campus; and an update on JNF Canada’s fight to restore its status as a tax-exempt organization. We feature an opinion piece by Betsy Polk and Joyce Gordon with advice for anxious parents of new and returning college students. Also in this issue: Mort Klein, Jodie Snyder and Matthew Strauss. We’ll start with a new fellowship being launched by Matan to help Jewish groups improve offerings for young adults with disabilities.

The Jewish world has dramatically improved its inclusion of children and young adults with disabilities in formal and informal education in recent years, but there is still a need for infrastructure to support their involvement in Jewish life once their final summer at camp is over and they graduate from high school, Dori Frumin Kirshner, executive director of Matan — a national nonprofit focused on disability inclusion — told Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

To address this issue, Matan is teaming up with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington to offer the Lieberman Fellowship, funded by Jerry and Eileen Lieberman, which will support Jewish professionals in creating communities that are inclusive to young adults with disabilities.

“Jewish continuity, education and disability inclusion have always been at the forefront of our philanthropic giving,” Eileen Lieberman, who served on Matan’s board and has a 45-year-old son diagnosed with cerebral palsy, told eJP. “There are organizations today such as Moishe House and One Table that provide meaningful connections for young Jewish adults, but they need the training on how to include the population of people with disabilities into their framework.”

The inaugural cohort will include 6-10 teams made up of a handful of people from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, with future annual cohorts in other locations across the United States. Running from Sept. 5 through mid-June 2025, the fellowship will include monthly virtual learning sessions; eight hours of one-on-one mentoring provided by disability advocates and focused on each organization’s specific needs; and in-person training days. The fellowship will conclude with the presentation of Inclusion Impact (Capstone) Projects, showcasing how each team implemented their knowledge to improve their organization’s inclusion efforts.

“It’s not a matter of limitations,” Elisa Deener-Agus, chief of staff at the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, told eJP. “It’s a matter of having the community have the confidence to give [Jews with disabilities] what they need in order to engage… I have deep confidence that the more our organizations do this, the more passionate they’ll become about doing more and more and more.”

