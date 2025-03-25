Your Daily Phil: Election interference allegations in World Zionist balloting
The Birthright Israel Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary last night on the sidelines of the Jewish Funders Network conference in Nashville, Tenn., hailing 900,000 participants so far for its flagship trip and envisaging even greater interest in its emerging volunteer program, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the gathering.
“If we today speak about 900,000 participants on the 10-day trip, I’m sure that we are going to be at the 1 million volunteer number before the next 20 years because it’s something that can unite the whole Jewish people,” Gidi Mark, international CEO of Birthright Israel, told the crowd of backers and well-wishers packed into a conference room at the Nashville JW Marriott.
Mark hailed the program, which was launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks to bring young people from abroad to Israel to volunteer on a heavily subsidized trip, as “the most igniting and most inspiring thing” that the organization has launched. Read eJP’s coverage about the program here.
“One day after Oct. 7, [2023,] we realized that we cannot disconnect Israel from the world,” he said. “We decided to bring people immediately. So our regular participants continue to come. But within three weeks, the first volunteer came to Israel, and [as of] today, 10,000 volunteers have come to Israel.”
Last week, Birthright Israel and Jewish Federations of North America announced a new “strategic partnership” to develop and sustain the volunteer program to ensure that at least the same number of volunteers — 10,000 — participate in the program this year as well.
“We were lucky to meet with Eric Fingerhut and Shira Hutt and Jeff Schoenfeld and Eric Goldstein — and they all pushed us. They said, ‘Go ahead, we are your partners,’ and I would like to thank you all for doing it,” Mark said.
Over the drinks and light hors d’oeuvres — hummus and salatim, naturally — Birthright Israel Foundation CEO Elias Saratovsky highlighted a recent study commissioned by the organization that found the effects of the Israel trips extend to participants’ children. He noted that Birthright Israel participants are more likely to invest in their children’s Jewish formal and informal education than their non-participant peers and are more than twice as likely to celebrate their child’s bar or bat mitzvah, which he said showed that the program was not just a builder of Jewish identity but “of Jewish continuity.” Saratovsky added that this was of personal interest to him as a member of the first cohort of Birthright Israel participants and the father of three children.
Mark also noted that Birthright Israel participants in total — 20,000 of them since Oct. 7, 2023 — make up 87% of all the young tourists who have visited Israel since the start of the war with Hamas.
“You just need to come to Israel and see the joy on the faces of people who come and give. They leave their sweat in Israel, they leave their heart in Israel, and they will come back,” he said. “And thank you for the trust, and I’m sure that we can build a much stronger Jewish people in the next 25 years.”
YOUTHFUL REPRESENTATION
BaMidbar brings Jewish Teen and Young Adult Advisory Committee ‘in the room’ to direct services
Although the mental health nonprofit BaMidbar’s programming has always been aimed at teens and young adults, the organization has never had them “literally in the room” directing its services, Whitney Fisch, CEO of BaMidbar, told Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. Three months ago, she joined BaMidbar and realized the organization required a needs assessment. What better way to do one, Fisch thought, than going to the people who are at the “center of what we do.” Aiming to launch in the early summer, the committee will include eight members serving one-year stints who will meet at least six times per year via Zoom.
Finding their voice: More young adults than ever appear to be open to discussing mental health, yet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there is a mental health provider shortage. A program like this 20 years ago could have set society up better to deal with the increased need by putting youth on a path to become mental health leaders, Gabriela Lupatkin, director of clinical services at BaMidbar, told eJP. “Our hope is that through this work, they can find their voice and feel that they can have an impact, even at a young age,” she said. “Their voice is really important.”
ELECTION SEASON
World Zionist Congress reviewing allegations of rule breaking after slate offers raffle tickets, chicken tenders for recruiting voters
The Am Yisrael Chai slate running in the World Zionist Congress elections is being accused by other slates of buying votes after offering incentives — from kosher chicken tenders to raffle tickets to win a diamond tennis bracelet, a private jet flight or cold hard cash — to people in exchange for recruiting others to cast their ballot for the group, according to screenshots of the promotions obtained by Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy. The get-out-the-vote campaign is now being reviewed by the Area Election Committee, which oversees the election, to determine if it violates the election bylaws barring slates from paying the $5 fee required to vote or “from paying voters to vote in the election and/or for their slates.”
Questionable campaigns: Several slates running in the election, which kicked off on March 10, complained about these promotions to the AEC, which then released a memo affirming that while slates can pay people to serve as “ambassadors” or “influencers,” they cannot compensate people based on the number of votes that they bring in “as this can lead to a pyramid scheme and vote buying.” Once the memo was sent out on March 16, Am Yisrael Chai halted the promotions. A spokesperson for the Am Yisrael Chai slate did not respond to a request for comment. The American Zionist Movement did not disclose which slates filed the complaint against Am Yisrael Chai.
CONFIRMATION CLASH
Jewish groups at odds ahead of Huckabee nomination hearing
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Israel is opening rifts in the Jewish community, with groups representing the Orthodox and Reform movements openly at odds over Huckabee’s background and past views, report Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Opposing views: While not explicitly endorsing Huckabee, the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center argued in a letter to the leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Huckabee’s views in opposition to a two-state solution and supporting Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, which Huckabee refers to as Judea and Samaria, are in agreement with those of “many American Jews.” The letter comes in direct response to a letter last month from the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, expressing concerns about Huckabee’s nomination and record. Huckabee’s past views, the RAC argued, “[run] counter to U.S. interests in advancing the causes of peace and regional security.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
BEYOND SOLIDARITY
Black America and Israel: A strategic realignment of power and purpose
“Black America and Israel, two peoples bound by history, struggle and an indomitable will to survive, are standing at a crossroads,” writes Darius Jones, president of National Black Empowerment Council and National Black Empowerment Action Fund, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Learning from Israel’s example: “I recently led a delegation of 30 influential African American leaders — CEOs, elected officials, educators, law enforcement officials and other civic leaders who are helping to shape the future of Black America — to Israel… What they witnessed was not just a nation, but a masterclass in self-determination… I have long viewed Israel as a model of what Black America must master. In 75 years, it has transformed from a fragile post-colonial state into a global leader in finance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and defense… These are not just admirable qualities: they are necessary ones — and Black America, if we are serious about power, must absorb these lessons with the precision of a scholar and the urgency of a people who understand what is at stake. This is not about nostalgia. This is not about mere solidarity. This is about strategy.”
THE PEOPLEHOOD PAPERS
World Jewry, Zionism and the State of Israel
“In 1897, Ahad Ha-Am (aka Asher Ginzberg) published an essay titled ‘The Jewish State and the Jewish Problem’ in Ha-Shiloah, the Hebrew monthly he edited from Odessa. In the essay, Ginzberg argued that as important as it is to have people settle in the Yishuv (the term used for pre-state Israel) it would be a mistake for Zionists to write off the millions of Jews who lived in the Diaspora and who would never make aliyah,” writes Rabbi Sid Schwarz in an essay featured in eJewishPhilanthropy from the upcoming volume of The Peoplehood Papers, which will be published next month by the Center for Jewish Peoplehood Education.
Meetings of the minds: “Unfortunately, the State of Israel has never been able to operationalize an aspirational idea that has been around for more than 100 years: allowing the values of Judaism and the voices of Diaspora Jewry to inform the way the State of Israel is governed and led. Frankly, the fact that Israel has yet to even write and endorse a constitution for the country after 77 years makes it seem next to impossible to conceive of a way to allow Jews who are not citizens of the country to have some say in the affairs of the State of Israel. And yet, a small experiment in which I was involved may point a way forward.”
