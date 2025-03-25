Your Daily Phil: Election interference allegations in World Zionist balloting

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover a Birthright Israel event marking its 25th anniversary on the sidelines of the Jewish Funders Network conference and report on a new youth advisory committee being launched by the mental health nonprofit BaMidbar. We examine a dispute in the World Zionist Congress elections over a voter recruitment campaign and the Jewish communal divisions over former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ahead of his confirmation hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Darius Jones laying out a vision of strategic alignment between Black America and Israel. As part of Diaspora Week, we are publishing essays from the upcoming edition of the Center for Jewish Peoplehood Education’s The Peoplehood Papers series, with today’s from Rabbi Sid Schwarz. Also in this newsletter: Keren Fraiman, Dr. Alina Levi and Roselyne “Cissie” Swig.

What We’re Watching

The annual Chabad Young Professionals Gala is taking place tonight in New York City. Joe and Tayler Lonsdale, Shaun and Liona Maguire and Adam Shapiro will be honored at the event.

The Jewish Funders Network Conference continues today in Nashville, Tenn., coming to a close this afternoon.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis is holding its annual conference in Chicago, which continues through tomorrow.

What You Should Know

The Birthright Israel Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary last night on the sidelines of the Jewish Funders Network conference in Nashville, Tenn., hailing 900,000 participants so far for its flagship trip and envisaging even greater interest in its emerging volunteer program, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the gathering.

“If we today speak about 900,000 participants on the 10-day trip, I’m sure that we are going to be at the 1 million volunteer number before the next 20 years because it’s something that can unite the whole Jewish people,” Gidi Mark, international CEO of Birthright Israel, told the crowd of backers and well-wishers packed into a conference room at the Nashville JW Marriott.

Mark hailed the program, which was launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks to bring young people from abroad to Israel to volunteer on a heavily subsidized trip, as “the most igniting and most inspiring thing” that the organization has launched. Read eJP’s coverage about the program here.

“One day after Oct. 7, [2023,] we realized that we cannot disconnect Israel from the world,” he said. “We decided to bring people immediately. So our regular participants continue to come. But within three weeks, the first volunteer came to Israel, and [as of] today, 10,000 volunteers have come to Israel.”

Last week, Birthright Israel and Jewish Federations of North America announced a new “strategic partnership” to develop and sustain the volunteer program to ensure that at least the same number of volunteers — 10,000 — participate in the program this year as well.

“We were lucky to meet with Eric Fingerhut and Shira Hutt and Jeff Schoenfeld and Eric Goldstein — and they all pushed us. They said, ‘Go ahead, we are your partners,’ and I would like to thank you all for doing it,” Mark said.

Over the drinks and light hors d’oeuvres — hummus and salatim, naturally — Birthright Israel Foundation CEO Elias Saratovsky highlighted a recent study commissioned by the organization that found the effects of the Israel trips extend to participants’ children. He noted that Birthright Israel participants are more likely to invest in their children’s Jewish formal and informal education than their non-participant peers and are more than twice as likely to celebrate their child’s bar or bat mitzvah, which he said showed that the program was not just a builder of Jewish identity but “of Jewish continuity.” Saratovsky added that this was of personal interest to him as a member of the first cohort of Birthright Israel participants and the father of three children.

Mark also noted that Birthright Israel participants in total — 20,000 of them since Oct. 7, 2023 — make up 87% of all the young tourists who have visited Israel since the start of the war with Hamas.

“You just need to come to Israel and see the joy on the faces of people who come and give. They leave their sweat in Israel, they leave their heart in Israel, and they will come back,” he said. “And thank you for the trust, and I’m sure that we can build a much stronger Jewish people in the next 25 years.”