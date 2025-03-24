Your Daily Phil: Jewish Funders Network confab kicks off in Music City

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the first day of the Jewish Funders Network conference in Nashville, Tenn. We interview Sandor “Sandy” Frankel of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, and examine the growing requests for IVF grants from the Jewish Fertility Foundation in the wake of the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts and layoffs. We feature an opinion piece by Stephen Bronfman and Michael W. Sonnenfeldt about their aims for Jewish Climate Trust. As part of Diaspora Week, we will publish essays from the upcoming edition of the Center for Jewish Peoplehood Education’s Peoplehood Papers series, with the first coming from Adam Levi. Also in this newsletter: Jael Silliman, Robert Gottesman and Patti Harris.

Diaspora Week begins in Israel this week, with events and educational programming scheduled across the country.

The Jewish Funders Network kicked off its annual conference yesterday in Nashville, Tenn. It continues through Tuesday evening. Read more about it below.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis is hosting its annual conference in Chicago, which started yesterday and continues through Wednesday.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) is holding a press conference at the Capitol this morning to call for the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton researcher who has been held for two years by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia group.

Speakers and organizers at this year’s Jewish Funders Network conference sought to maintain the sense of urgency that defined last year’s conference, which was held in Israel six months after the Oct. 7 terror attacks, as hundreds of donors, foundation executives and their staff gathered in Music City this week, reports eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross from the gathering.

“Although it feels like we’re navigating a once-in-a-century crisis every year, we know we are now in a very pivotal moment. As funders, it is no longer acceptable to continue with ‘business as usual,’” Zoya Raynes, JFN’s board chair, told the roughly 700 attendees from nine countries, during the opening session at the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville. “Oct. 7 was a day that shook us all to our core. In its aftermath, it is clear that philanthropy must evolve.”

Referring specifically to rising antisemitism on college campuses, Raynes called for funders to be more strategic about their donations to universities. “For far too long, we were picking wallpaper and naming buildings, while the other side was picking professors. Many thought we had the most resources and the most influence in the room, and the truth is, we didn’t,” she said.

The opening plenary featured a much-discussed panel on allyship, featuring media personality Van Jones and progressive activist Brianna Wu — both of whom have emerged as vocal supporters of the Jewish community post-Oct. 7 — as well as David Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University (located just a few miles southwest of the venue).

Jones and Wu credited formative, personal relationships with Jews as the motivating factor behind their connection and support for the community. Post-Oct. 7, Jones specifically highlighted his relationship with Amanda Berman at Zioness as helping him and other progressives “get our heads out of our butts” as it relates to Israel, quipping that the organization served as “political proctologists” — drawing laughs from the crowd.

Jones warned that the Black-Jewish alliance was fraying, but said that the issue was primarily one of ignorance, not animosity.

“We live in completely different algorithmic universes,” he said, noting that Black Americans would almost certainly not have seen news about the Bibas family last month in their social media feeds and Jewish Americans would not have seen that the federal layoffs have disproportionately affected “the backbone of our community,” the educated Black women who went to work in the public sector in the 1980s and 1990s.

“The danger now is that the best people in the Jewish community and the best people in the Black community — for the first time in 100 years — are moving away from each other. Now that is bad. It’s not just bad for Blacks and Jews. The Black-Jewish alliance is a necessary precondition for democratic advancement,” he said, calling for increased engagement between the two communities.

Diermeier, whose university has not seen a fraction of the antisemitic and anti-Israel protests that other elite schools have, trumpeted institutional neutrality, a commitment to civil discourse and a rigid focus on “transformative education for students and pathbreaking research.”

??He also highlighted the ideology of dividing the world into oppressors and oppressed, which he said is a common lens for understanding the world among the political left. “There’s a radical version of that that says these systems of operations have to be dismantled by any means necessary. And the consequences of that I think you saw on campuses last year,” he said. “I think that’s wrong. I think the whole framework has to be rejected.”

The sessions that followed — and their attendance — seemingly reflected the priorities of Jewish funders, with the workshop on taking advantage of “The Surge” in Jewish engagement post-Oct. 7 featuring a standing-room-only crowd, compared to the more sparsely attended discussion on Jewish-Arab relations in Israel or the practically female-only session on innovative philanthropy and impact investing on gender equity.

Of course, alongside the formal offerings, the conference also allowed for ample sideline conversations with every nook, cranny and cluster of chairs in the main floor of the hotel occupied throughout the day by colleagues and potential partners discussing and debating pressing issues and potential solutions for them, or just sharing the latest professional gossip.

The organizers capped off the first day with flowing bourbon, trays of meat, pans of cobblers and a Jewish country band — Joe Buchanan — in the lobby of the Country Music Hall of Fame. We may be in a “very pivotal moment,” but it’s still Music City.