Your Daily Phil: Oct. 7 survivor addresses U.N. on mental health

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a speech by an Oct. 7 terror attack survivor at the United Nations on mental health.

What We’re Watching

The Hadar Institute in Israel is hosting its first-ever “National Shabbaton” starting today and running through the weekend at the Nir Etzion Resort Hotel in northern Israel, as the pluralist Jewish learning organization looks to expand its activities in Israel. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropyManaging Editor Judah Ari Gross.

The Israeli progressive religious group Smol Emuni (Faithful Left) is hosting its first American conference on Sunday at New York City’s B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue.

What You Should Know

Rita Yadid always loved dancing under a kaleidoscope of colors as the day dawned. On the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, she planned to dance with her husband and sister, watching the light illuminate their smiles, but instead awoke to a massacre, as one of the thousands in attendance at the Nova festival in southern Israel.

This week, Yadid shared her story at a special-U.N. event held at the world body’s New York headquarters showcasing innovative Israeli mental health NGOs, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. In her speech, she spoke of the trauma she suffered but also her recovery through the treatment provided to her by SafeHeart — a mental health nonprofit that sprang into action within 24 hours of the massacres, providing Nova survivors with therapy from professionals who understood mental health and the festival scene, especially the way trauma interacts with mind-altering substances.

During the massacres, Yadid and her husband and sister sheltered in a ticket booth. “God is great,” she heard terrorists screaming in Arabic outside, murder echoing through the air. “Slaughter all the Jews.” For over five hours, she waited, believing she was going to die, she told the U.N. audience. At one point, the booth was riddled with bullets – her husband enveloped her body with his to protect her, and he was hit by three gunshots. After the army arrived and she exited the booth, all she saw was lifeless bodies everywhere. That day, she returned home to Haifa where her 2-year-old son was staying with family. Before putting him to sleep, she breastfed him, like normal, but she no longer could listen to music.

“The first few months, I didn’t really have pleasure waking up in the morning, it was more of a downfall,” she told eJP. “It took a really long time to cope with the idea that this really happened, it’s not a dream.”

The day after she returned home, Yadid’s other sister, a social worker, told her of a group of therapists providing free mental health treatment to Nova survivors, and that evening, she was on a Zoom call with over a dozen others who witnessed the terror.

Early intervention is essential when someone suffers from trauma, lessening the likelihood of severe post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health. The therapists from SafeHeart were able to mobilize quickly because they were already a team. In Israel, attendees who frequent the electronic dance and music festival scene are known as “the tribe.” Before they had a name, the SafeHeart community was already a crew of therapists who supported “the tribe,” setting up shop at festivals to provide safe spaces, especially to those on mind-altering substances.

A Facebook post to their network led to over 400 clinical therapists volunteering to offer three free sessions to survivors and their families. The same day as the massacres, volunteer computer programmers created a rudimentary website, and within 48 hours, 650 survivors signed up for free therapy. Within the first month, 1,500 people sought services, and the cobbled-together crew realized they needed to go official, coming up with a name and reaching out to philanthropists seeking funds, so they could continue to support the community indefinitely. Today, all their staff are paid, and in 2024, the organization provided 29,000 hours of therapy to survivors, created 18 group therapy programs across Israel, and held 14 retreats.

The U.N. contacted the organization because of its approach, according to Ori Schnitzer, SafeHeart’s director of partnerships and communications. “Even though we’re a new organization, what we’re doing is innovative,” he said. “We have research that is supporting our work.”

When SafeHeart asked Yadid to speak, “I felt super humbled,” she said. Her testimony brought members of the audience to tears. “Sharing my story is my therapy. That’s what God sent me to do. That’s my mission. I have to let people know that therapy works.”

Last Purim, she danced for the first time since the massacres, dressed as Captain America. “Captain America gives you powers,” she said. “You have secret powers.” Today, she wakes up grateful, dancing in the sunlight with her son. She had to seek therapy to continue to be there for him. “I was broken 13 times a day,” she said, “It was definitely not good for our child. We had to get stronger.”

In the days following the attacks, the Israeli government wasn’t prepared for the influx of survivors needing therapy, especially as Israel suffered from a mental health professional shortage, and seeking therapy through an HMO took time. SafeHeart lobbied the government to increase therapy provided to survivors, pushing the number of free sessions from 12 to 48, often provided directly through SafeHeart.

“Our hope is to create more long-term structures inside of Israel,” Schnitzer told eJP. “We’re a year and a half almost afterwards, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how long the government is going to provide them support… Philanthropy shouldn’t be the one who is funding individual therapy for survivors.”

