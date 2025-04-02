Your Daily Phil: Noa Tishby rolls into college campuses on ‘Jewish pride’ tour

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we preview eJewishPhilanthropy’s upcoming World Zionist Congress election debate. We report on Noa Tishby’s new nonprofit, Eighteen, which is bringing Oct. 7 survivors to U.S. audiences, on Jewish and Israeli humanitarian aid groups’ responses to the recent earthquake in Myanmar, and on an antisemitism conference at UCLA sponsored in part by the Anti-Defamation League and Academic Engagement Network, which featured anti-Zionist speakers. We feature a response by Benji Davis and Ari Y. Kelman to Noam Weissman’s recent opinion piece on Israel education, and Eliana Light shares her approach to teaching Jewish liturgy and prayer practice. Also in this newsletter: Zahava Feldstein, Judah M. Cohen and Irene Butter.

What We’re Watching

PJ Library is continuing its annual international conference today in Springfield, Mass. This year’s event, which kicked off on Monday, focuses on the power of stories as “mirrors and windows” and features speakers from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, Hillel International, Upstart, Brandeis University and other organizations.

The National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and parts of the Reform and Conservative movements are rallying today outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments regarding the Trump administration’s recent cuts to health programs.

Rabbi Marc Schneier of Hamptons Synagogue is hosting former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running in the New York City mayoral race, for a conversation today on “Combatting antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism in New York” with senior congregational rabbis.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is hosting back-to-back sit-downs this evening with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Controller Corey O’Connor. O’Connor is mounting a Democratic primary challenge against Gainey in the city’s mayoral election.

The European Commission is holding its second annual Civil Society Forum on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life in Brussels.

The Israeli volunteering organization Yahel and Repair the World will host a summit tomorrow morning in Bat Yam, Israel, outside of Tel Aviv, focused on “advancing the field of International Service in Israel.”

What You Should Know

Voting for the American representatives of the World Zionist Congress kicked off last month in what is shaping up to be the largest election in its history both in terms of the number of voters and the number of slates: 22. There are right-wing slates, progressive ones, some that represent specific demographic groups (American Israelis, Russian-speakers or Haredim), others that represent specific religious denominations, as well as new slates and slates that have been running for decades.

Whom should you vote for? What can those slates do once they are in power? Why should you vote at all?

To help answer some of those questions, next week eJewishPhilanthropy will host an election debate, in coordination with the American Zionist Movement, featuring 17 of the 22 slates (all were invited but some declined to participate). Due to the large number of slates running, the debate will be held over three evenings — Sunday, April 6; Monday, April 7; and Tuesday, April 8 — at 6:30 p.m. ET on Zoom. To maintain impartiality, the lineup for each night was chosen randomly. We strongly encourage you to watch all three.

The debate will be organized in four stages: First, the representatives of the slates will be able to introduce themselves with an opening statement. Then, all of the slates will answer the same two questions. In the third stage, each candidate will be asked a question specifically about their slate. Finally, the candidates will deliver a closing statement. The debate will be moderated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

What should we ask the candidates? You tell us. When you register to watch the events, you can write in a question — one that can be posed to all candidates or one directed toward a specific slate.

See you there!