Your Daily Phil: As Gruss Life Fund sunsets, its spinoffs look to rise

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study by Blackbaud Institute on giving trends from 2024 and the recent “sunsetting” of the Caroline and Joseph S. Gruss Life Monument Fund. We examine three upcoming Supreme Court cases that may have an impact on Jewish institutions, and the Israeli National Security Council’s travel warnings for Israelis and Jews ahead of Passover. We feature an opinion piece by Maxyne Finkelstein calling on funders to seize the moment rather than go dark (on multiple levels) in the face of complex times; and one by Noam Weissman about important progress being made and goals that still lie ahead in the field of Israel education. Also in this newsletter: Robert Russell, Millie Phillips and Noah Efron.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Theological Seminary will host Avichai Mandelblit, the former attorney general of Israel — among other top legal roles — and current dean of Israel’s College of Law and Business, for a conversation titled “Legal Reform or Regime Revolution? Defending Israel’s Separation of Powers and Democracy” as part of JTS’ upcoming convening, “Israel at a Crossroads: Navigating Religion, Democracy, and Justice.”

Former Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, who served as President Joe Biden’s antisemitism envoy, will be feted at a Georgetown farewell party this evening. The gathering is hosted by former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred Moses and his wife, Fern Schad, as well as Aaron Keyak, who served as Lipstadt’s deputy special envoy, and Avi Goldgraber. Lipstadt is returning to Atlanta, where she will be back in her longtime position as a tenured professor at Emory University.

NFL team owners are meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., this week for their annual gathering.

What You Should Know

Overall charitable giving rose 1.9% in 2024, effectively returning it to the record high that was set during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite concerns that last year’s presidential election could lessen donations to nonprofits, according to a new study by the philanthropy-focused Blackbaud Institute, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The peak in charitable giving was set in 2021, which saw an 8.9% increase in giving from 2020. The following year saw a slight drop of 2.2%, followed by nearly no change in 2023 with a 0.2% decrease.

In 2023, most fundraisers — 53% — expected to see an increase in 2024, according to Blackbaud. “Looking at the data, this optimism was warranted, even against the backdrop of an election season some feared would divert energy and resources,” the study’s researchers wrote.

The study, “2024 Trends in Giving,” was based on data from 8,674 nonprofits, totaling over $55 billion in fundraising revenue.

The institute found that the 2024 presidential election not only did not affect overall giving for last year, but it also did not have an impact on year-end giving, with 34% of all giving in 2024 occurring in the final three months of the year, “in keeping with trends of the past decade, including the past two election cycles,” the study found.

In addition to looking at overall charitable giving, the researchers examined online donations during the same period — some $3.4 billion in online fundraising revenue from 5,151 nonprofits — finding that they followed a similar trajectory overall but with certain differences in particular fields, namely the types of sectors that were supported and the size of the donations. The mean overall gift in 2024 amounted to $937, while the mean online gift was $197.

Apparently reflecting the priorities of younger generations, whose members are more likely to make donations over the internet, online donations to “international affairs” causes grew in 2024 by 2.7% but dropped 8.5% overall. “Spikes in online giving to International affairs organizations coincided with key moments in the conflicts in Gaza and [Ukraine], with 8.7% of online giving occurring in February of 2024 and 21.5% in October,” the researchers found.

On the flip side, overall donations to health-care-related causes grew by 11.3% last year and to K-12 education by 5.1% as they decreased online by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.