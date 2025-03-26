Your Daily Phil: What is (and isn’t) being discussed at the Central Conference of American Rabbis

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on this week’s Central Conference of American Rabbis gathering in Chicago and on the next steps for Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin. We examine how Jewish family services across the United States are responding to the Trump administration’s funding cuts. We feature an opinion piece by Michael Sidman, who shares insights he gained after going from one of “the helpers” to someone in need of help in the wake of January’s L.A. wildfires; and one by Rabbi Benjamin Berger and Mollie Feldman presenting a series of foundational “thresholds” for Jewish development among college students. As part of Diaspora Week, we are publishing essays from the upcoming edition of the Center for Jewish Peoplehood Education’s The Peoplehood Papers series, with today’s from Yona Shem-Tov. Also in this newsletter: Nathan Diament, Susan Miller and Rabbi Stanley Davids.

What We’re Watching

Dov Ben-Shimon, who joined the Community Security Service as its CEO late last year, is leaving the organization after he and the board “mutually agreed that this is not the right long-term fit” and a more “operational focus” is needed going forward; the group’s COO, Richard Priem, has been named CEO effective immediately.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is holding an event tonight for Jewish communal leaders, a day before Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli’s convening on antisemitism, which saw a number of participants drop out over a program that included several far-right European leaders. Tonight’s convening at the President’s Residence will include a panel discussion with William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Wendy Kahn, the national director of the South African Board of Jewish Deputies; Rabbi ?Menachem Margolin, the head of the European Jewish Association; Alon Cassuto, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia; and Muriel Ouaknine-Melki, the head of France’s Organisation Juive Européenne. Following the panel, former Jewish Agency head Natan Sharansky will speak in conversation with Israeli antisemitism envoy Michal Cotler-Wunsh. Chikli and Herzog will also speak at the event.

Hadassah, Jewish Women International and the National Council of Jewish Women are hosting a reception this afternoon on Capitol Hill in honor of Jewish women serving in the current Congress.

The Orthodox Union and Teach Coalition are holding a webinar tonight to discuss how the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle the Department of Education will affect the Jewish community.

What You Should Know

How to deal with congregants suddenly slashed from the federal payroll? With those suffering from incidents of antisemitism? Or with those facing transgender discrimination?

For rabbis struggling to meet congregants’ needs at an increasingly fraught political moment, Rabbi Hara Person, the executive director of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, suggested that they need skills they may not yet possess.

“They now need spiritual counseling, pastoral care, help in ways that [aren’t] necessarily in every rabbi’s tool kit,” Person told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim during the annual CCAR conference, which is wrapping up today in Chicago. “What do you do when 30% of your congregants are unemployed?” she asked.

The four-day conference, which brought together more than 450 Reform rabbis, focused largely on how rabbis can support their communities amid mounting challenges or communal disagreement. Despite their prominence in much of Jewish communal discourse, Israel and Zionism were not a major focus of the conference. This comes amid criticism from parts of the movement that the Reform rabbinate is shying away from these areas for fear of not alienating more progressive elements of the movement.

According to Person, while Zionism and Israel aren’t the core focus of the conference, they are being “threaded into” workshops and some of the major sessions — including a speech from Rabbi Yael Vurgan of the Shaar Hanegev region in southern Israel about trauma, loss and religious leadership.

“Our convention is not to serve a political purpose. We’re not giving anybody an answer about how they need to return and respond to their community’s questions,” Rabbi David Lyon, CCAR’s newly tapped president, told eJP. “We’re mindful of the complexity of the issues, and we’re trying to learn how to listen, how to dialogue, how to be builders of greater peace for everybody.”

Instead, the conference has been leaning into opportunities to hone rabbis’ skills in providing leadership at uncertain times and provide best practices for supporting those whose “opinions might be different from their own,” according to Lyon.

“They’re learning how in a world that really few of us have ever experienced, how to do it and how to do it well, because we’re not politicians, we’re clergy,” said Lyon. “We want to be sure to inspire and lift up our people without alienating.”

According to Person, the conference, which has welcomed representatives from a number of countries, including Germany, Puerto Rico, Australia and Israel, represents a diversity of both life experience and ideology.

Over the last year there has been increasing interest in CCAR’s virtual webinars and support groups, she said. As a number of rabbis in the Greater Washington area are faced with the impact of mass federal layoffs on their congregants, and others with mounting antisemitism, the convention aims to meet similar needs, she said.

The convention also provided an opportunity for the rabbis to be together and support each other as they help congregants — and themselves — through a fraught period. “The focus is just on how good it is to be together as rabbis,” said Person.