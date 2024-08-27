Your Daily Phil: The toll of the Oct. 7 war in numbers
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how Columbia University — the epicenter of last year’s anti-Israel campus protests — is gearing up this week for the start of classes. We feature an opinion piece by Karen Kolodny advising synagogue leaders to examine whether their facilities are an asset or a financial sinkhole. Also in this issue: Michal Leibowitz, Aimee Close and Elizabeth Leff. We’ll start with a new data review by Israel’s Taub Center think tank about the toll of the ongoing war.
Nearly 11 months after the Oct. 7 terror attacks and as the Israel Defense Forces has dismantled most of the military capabilities of Hamas in Gaza, more than two-thirds — 68.3% — of the 74,600 residents of southern Israel who were displaced from their homes have returned to their communities. But while their future may be profoundly difficult and daunting, they are at least able to begin planning it, to start the school year next week for their children, to find steady work, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Not so for the more than 83% of residents of northern Israel who have been displaced by the near-daily attacks by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which continues to threaten a full-scale war with Israel. They have “no idea of when they will return to their homes and their lives,” according to Nir Kaidar, director-general of the Taub Center think tank, reflecting on a new data compilation by the organization.
This long-lasting displacement has affected unemployment among residents of these areas accordingly, with the number of southern Israelis looking for work starting to return to pre-Oct. 7 levels, while in some cases the number of northern Israeli job-seekers is still growing.
Looking at data from the Israeli Employment Service, the Taub Center found that the southern town of Sderot saw the number of “active job-seekers” jump from approximately 800 in the months preceding Oct. 7 to a high of roughly 2,000 in January. Since January, it has crept down to just over 1,500 in July.
In the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, the number of job-seekers went from approximately 700 before Oct. 7 to some 2,300 in November after the initial evacuation. Since then, it has continued creeping up over 2,500 as of July with no indication of a change in trend.
“The unusual unemployment among evacuees requires a variety of government responses immediately as well as a comprehensive employment plan to strengthen these communities at the end of the war,” Kaidar said.
The Taub Center also reviewed the physical and psychological toll of the war, finding that 17,000 people have been hospitalized because of the conflict. Of these, approximately 14,000 were admitted in non-acute condition.
More than a third were hospitalized in the first month of the war, when more than 6,000 people were admitted. Since then, the numbers have ticked downward, with roughly 3,000 hospitalizations in November and December, approximately 1,500 in January and a few hundred each month since then.
The war has been primarily a burden on the hospitals in southern and northern Israel. Nearly half of all of the hospitalizations were at either Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which admitted approximately 5,000 people, and Soroka Medical Center in Be’ersheva, which admitted roughly 3,000. The hospitals in the northern towns of Nahariya, Safed and Tiberias have collectively admitted about 2,500 patients.
CAMPUS BEAT
Columbia University’s new school year starts off with disruptive anti-Israel protests
More than 1,000 new students kicked off their freshman year at Columbia University this week. But even with all the institutional changes that took place over the summer, including the naming of a new president, several aspects at the prestigious New York school are already reminiscent of the chaos last academic year — one that was marred by occasional violent anti-Israel disruptions, amid scrutiny of university leaders for not enforcing rules that would keep Jewish students safe. Brian Cohen, executive director of Columbia Barnard Hillel, told eJewishPhilathropy’s Haley Cohen for Jewish Insider that he expects to see “plenty of activism again on campus, at least some of which will be highly disruptive.”
Before class: The disruptions have already started, with a week left before classes begin. At a convocation event to welcome incoming freshmen on Sunday, about 50 members of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, wearing masks and keffiyehs and holding megaphones and drums, disrupted the event from just outside of the campus gates with chants of “Free Palestine.”
Instagram infraction: As questions remain around whether the Columbia administration will crack down on disruptions from anti-Israel groups this year, outside organizations have already started doing so. On Monday, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine announced that its Instagram page had been permanently deleted. A spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, told JI that the account was disabled for repeated violations of Meta’s dangerous organizations and individuals policies. According to Meta’s policies, it does “not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
READER RESPONDS
From heritage to opportunity: Reimagining synagogue property
“Rabbi Joshua Rabin brings up an interesting point in his July article for eJewishPhilanthropy, ‘Conservative Judaism must slay its zombies,’ when he states that ‘our assets remain too tied up in dirt and insufficiently in people.’ It’s true that sometimes we focus more on the binyan (building) and less on the minyan,” writes Karen Kolodny, a consultant in the Jewish nonprofit sector, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Infrastructure challenges: “Many of the synagogues in the U.S. were built after World War II, when we saw the growth of the Jewish population and the movement of Jewish communities to the suburbs. These buildings are aging, and that means that most of our long-established synagogues need to invest in their buildings to keep them operational, safe and compliant with evolving Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.”
Hard questions: “As we approach the High Holy Days, what metrics will synagogue leadership use to determine the future of their congregations and their facilities? For years, synagogues grappling with financial issues have focused on changing up programs and rabbis and soliciting new donors to address their financial woes. But have synagogue leaders taken a hard look at their largest asset and asked if it is maximizing its potential — or becoming a liability?”
Guard Your Tongue From Evil: In The New York Times, Michal Leibowitz considers why some people attempt to abstain from gossip and lashon hara, or evil speech, and how the practice affects their lives. “Gossip — often defined as informal talk about people who are not present — is a universal feature of human culture… Except there are people out there who don’t obey nature, who try their best to deny themselves the satisfaction of that primary need, even in a world where the word ‘gossip’ is associated more with a guilty pleasure than a sin. I spoke with nearly a dozen of these people, whom I’ll call abstainers. The people I spoke with were almost entirely women… Dassy Litchman, 35, an educator and mother of five [has] spent ‘a good chunk’ of the last decade learning and teaching the Jewish laws regulating lashon hara, or evil speech. ‘There’s almost this assumption that if you’re more intelligent, then you’re better at picking up on people’s flaws,’ Ms. Litchman told me… ‘What I’ve found in my life is that the genuinely intelligent people are the ones with enough depth to see past the obvious flaws,’ she said.” [NYTimes]
Carrying On: In the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Marcel Gascón Barberá spotlights the internal resilience and international support sustaining the Jewish community of Dnipro, Ukraine. “Unlike some areas of Ukraine that have remained insulated from Russian bombing, Dnipro has been relatively vulnerable throughout the war. Yet operations at the Menorah Center [one of the largest Jewish communal structures in the world] have continued unabated, allowing local Jews to live a full Jewish life in the city even during the hardest and most hopeless periods of the war and serving as a bulwark against alienation for thousands of Jews who have been displaced from towns and cities further east and south… Despite mass emigration and losing many of the sources of income that allowed it to be fully self-sufficient before the conflict, the Jewish community of Dnipro keeps running its own educational institutions, clinics, museum, conference hall, restaurant, shops, synagogue, mikvah and a school for ritual scribes.” [JTA]
The Washington Post published a list of the top 50 megadonors contributing to the array of PACs and other groups hoping to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, including Jeff and Janine Yass, Michael Bloomberg and Paul Singer…
The JCC Mid-Westchester, N.Y., has added Michael Colen, Kate Eichel, Joanna Liebman and Gina Waldman to its board of directors…
Investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. announced he has dropped his bid for Paramount, leaving David Ellison’s Skydance Media as the anticipated buyer…
In the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, a member of Standing Together, the largest Arab-Jewish grassroots movement in Israel, describes the organization’s response to the Oct.7 attacks and ongoing war…
In Jewish Boston, Aimee Close, director of Stronger Together — a project of Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools funded by Combined Jewish Philanthropies and the Beker Foundation — shares the design process and results of a collaborative initiative to address a teacher shortage in Boston-area Jewish day schools…
School district officials in Santa Ana, Calif., expressed antisemitic views at steering committee meetings and conspired with hired consultants to avoid drawing the attention of the Jewish community to antisemitic content in new ethnic studies courses, according to a new filing in an ongoing lawsuit…
In The New York Times, comedian Alex Edelman reflects on the death of his producer and close friend, Adam Brace, just weeks before the Broadway debut of the now Emmy-nominated comedy special they spent years developing together…
Film student Elizabeth Leff based her new comedy short, “Nonprofit,” on her experience working for the Washington, D.C.-based Reform organization Koach…
A Financial Times article on university governance and the “weaponization” of alumni donations highlights the different approaches of Jewish megadonors in response to the anti-Israel protests and antisemitism on elite college campuses over the past year…
With his wife and kids watching from a few feet away, Dagan Cohen, director of the Randie Waldbaum Malinsky Center for Israel at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills, N.Y., throws the ceremonial first pitch on Aug. 18, 2024, at Jewish Heritage Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
A full-capacity crowd of 4,000 people attended the game, which also featured a message from the family of Israeli hostage Omer Neutra and a tribute to the Sid Jacobson JCC’s 16-and-under baseball team, which won the gold medal at the Maccabi Games earlier this month in Houston, Texas.
