Your Daily Phil: ADL chief stresses ‘rule of law’ in deportation cases

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new fund to offset tuition costs for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires and on the recipients of the Jewish Agency for Israel's inaugural Resilience Award for Children and Youth. We feature an opinion piece by Jonathan Greenblatt about the recent targeting of students with a history of anti-Israel activity by federal authorities, and one by Dan Ostrower revealing the ways unaffiliated Jewish families are actually interested in being engaged according to recent research commissioned by the Jim Joseph Foundation.

What We’re Watching

The Israeli volunteering organization Yahel and Repair the World are hosting a summit tomorrow morning in Bat Yam, Israel, outside of Tel Aviv, focused on “advancing the field of International Service in Israel.”

Three released Israeli hostages will share their stories tonight at Washington’s Adas Israel Congregation.

The National Hillel Basketball Tournament kicks off today at the University of Maryland and will continue through the weekend. More than 400 Jewish student-athletes are expected to participate, with some 1,500 fans expected in the stands.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco is hosting a “Freedom Seder” tonight, with guests including San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, California state Sen. Jesse Arreguin and state Assemblymember Catherine Stefani.

Women of Reform Judaism and other faith organizations are holding a prayer vigil today outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments regarding a petition from a number of religious organizations against the Department of Homeland Security’s repeal of a policy preventing officers from searching and arresting people in houses of worship.

The 14th International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon will be held tomorrow morning in the Israeli capital. Tens of thousands of people are expected to run in the event, including many raising money for dozens of registered nonprofits.

What You Should Know

Jewish Federation Los Angeles, along with Emily Kane Miller, the founder and CEO of Ethos Giving, has launched a new multimillion-dollar fund to cover half of the tuition costs for Jewish preschool and summer camps for people affected by the L.A. wildfires, the organization announced on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The Helping Uplift Generations (HUG) Fund can be used for the 2025 summer and the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The L.A. federation has invested an initial $2 million in the fund from its Wildfire Crisis Relief Fund and has enlisted Jewish celebrities to help spread the word about it.

“The HUG Fund will provide fire-impacted families tuition reduction for Jewish early childhood centers and Jewish overnight summer camp not only to preserve Jewish life, but also in the hopes of welcoming new members into the community, regardless of prior involvement,” the federation said in a statement.

Miller, who developed the idea for the initiative with the federation, lost her home in the Palisades Fire in January. “As someone who is personally living through loss and feelings of displacement, the thing I know we all need right now – and what the Jewish community does best in times of crisis – is a big hug,” Miller said in a statement. “These funds have the dual value of wrapping our arms around each other today and focusing our resources on the future at the same time.”

According to the L.A. federation, some 1,000 Jewish families lost their homes or have had them deemed uninhabitable in the wildfires, which devastated Los Angeles earlier this year. Several synagogues were also destroyed or damaged in the blazes.

“When disaster strikes, it can alter life trajectories and weaken communal bonds,” said Rabbi Noah Farkas, CEO of the L.A. federation. “This strategic fund is designed to address the urgent needs of Jewish families and uphold our collective commitment to Jewish life as a valuable cornerstone that supports our families to rebuild with dignity, resilience and hope.”