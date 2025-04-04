Your Daily Phil: Hadar Institute looks to spread its egalitarian religious vision in Israel

Worthy Reads

We Are Not the Same: In his column for the Israel Policy Forum, Michael Koplow argues that American Jews and Israeli Jews experience and combat antisemitism differently — and right now Americans are making a mistake by choosing to combat it the Israeli way. “Israeli Jews are a majority in a Jewish state. Leaving aside the legal and ethical questions about policing speech, there is no tactical cost to cracking down on antisemitic speech because the crackdown will never rebound against them… The imperative for Israeli Jews when it comes to fighting antisemitism is maintaining Israel as a sovereign Jewish state, since that is what keeps them safe and secure. There is no downside in this regard to going to extremes to punish anti-Jewish speech and behavior, since it will not expand beyond those who target Jews to encompass Jews themselves. We American Jews have a more complicated set of factors to consider. We are a minority, and we must be concerned any time the state is exercising coercive power against disfavored groups or disfavored speech, even when we are not targeted and even when it is being done in the service of protecting us. There are precious few, if any, examples from history of minority groups or opinions being targeted by a government that did not ultimately train its spotlight on Jews. What starts with others always ends with us. It is why the American Jewish fight against antisemitism has never been only about carving our protections for Jews, but about carving out protections for all minorities and all unpopular speech.” [IsraelPolicyForum]

Grinding to a Halt: In The Times of Israel, Ilan Amit spotlights the impact of the Israeli government’s budget cuts and the U.S. aid freeze on Israel’s Arab sector, which is presently experiencing poverty on “unprecedented levels.” “Arab local government, Arab civil society organizations, and joint society groups were informed last week that Minister of Social Equality May Golan has cut tens of millions of shekels from the five-year development plan for Arab society, redirecting the funds elsewhere. This massive budget cut is expected to broadly damage educational and vocational programs aimed at narrowing severe societal gaps, further weaken the fight against crime and violence, and deepen the crisis of trust between Arab society and the State of Israel… The convergence of USAID’s funding freeze, the Kallner Law, redirected philanthropic attention, and the Israeli government’s budget cuts form a perfect storm. This creates a reality in which the organizations dedicated to reducing gaps in Arab society and nurturing joint partnership spaces may vanish entirely. We are talking about hundreds of NGOs, initiatives, and programs operating throughout Israel in education, employment, tech, and health and involving tens of thousands of Arab and Jewish citizens. Anyone who thinks this is just a handful of Tel Aviv leftists sipping coffee has no idea what’s really happening. This is an employment engine pulling an entire economic train… Now is the time to stand firm and defend the partnerships, progress, and shared future we’ve worked so hard to build.” [TOI]

Craving Human Contact: Nonprofits should consider reaching donors by other means beyond another battery of content on social media, writes Morgan Teel in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “For years, social media has been a place for organizations, like nonprofits, to connect with their audiences, share their work, and build visibility. But lately, many nonprofits have been questioning whether these platforms truly nurture the kind of community we want to cultivate — or if they simply keep us in a loop of endless content creation, asking more and more of us while giving less in return. One of the most revealing trends in community engagement is how people take meaningful action, whether donating, participating in classes, or attending events primarily off social media. Research shows that as third spaces — cafes, libraries, and community centers — disappear due to economic pressures, urban development, and the rise of digital spaces, people are increasingly seeking connection through word of mouth, email, community partnerships, and real-life experiences. Studies indicate a rising preference for in-person interactions and a growing opportunity for nonprofits to fill this gap. So why do so many organizations continue to invest heavily in platforms that don’t return the same effort? Here are three ways to engage your community more thoughtfully and build stronger connections.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Resistance is Futile: In The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks offers insights on how to stop resisting change — the kind you actually want — and let it happen. “Unless you are a monastic, your life is probably characterized by a lot of resistance, especially to change. Even the most adventurous people are susceptible to this because change almost always means an uncertain or challenging future. Researchers have found that our resistance to change is rooted in at least four sources: routine seeking (a preference for boredom over surprise), emotional reaction to imposed change (stress aversion), a short-term focus (seeing change as a hassle of adjustment), and cognitive rigidity (a reluctance to rethink things). Scholars have argued that change-resistance is a behavioral pattern that can be epigenetic — that is, a trait that becomes heritable because, without altering a person’s actual DNA, it modifies the way their genes are expressed at a cellular level. Change-resistance, the argument goes, gets reinforced and passed on because it provides a way to conserve energy, rather than having to learn the same routines over and over. And people almost certainly evolved a resistance to change in the first place because it leads to stability in decision making, and that makes living in social groups easier. This helps explain why most people naturally resist change… And that also explains why, as natural as change-resistance is, it tends not to improve your happiness. Change in life is inevitable, after all — and always resisting it is onerous.” [TheAtlantic]