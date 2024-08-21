Your Daily Phil: Ronald Lauder has a dream — for Jewish day school enrollment
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on new findings from Leading Edge about the state of worker morale in the Jewish nonprofit world, and steps being taken by campus administrators to prevent the hostile environment toward Jewish and pro-Israel students that plagued schools last year. We feature an opinion piece by K.B. Goodkin about an initiative that brought together a whole Jewish community (and members of the non-Jewish community as well) to support a visiting group of Israeli teens from southern Israel. Also in this issue: Robert M. Beren, Ellen Buchman and Shaquille O'Neal. We'll start with a Ronald Lauder-backed initiative aiming to boost enrollment in non-Orthodox Jewish day schools.
Non-Orthodox Jewish day schools in the United States have faced a severe enrollment crisis for years, but a new initiative supported by Ronald Lauder is seeking to reverse that trend, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.
“Out of 1.6 million Jewish children in the country, only 300,000 attend day schools. Of those, 88% are enrolled in Orthodox schools, leaving less than 5% of non-Orthodox Jewish children — who constitute the majority of American Jewish youth — in day schools today,” Hadassa Halpern, who leads the Ronald S. Lauder Impact Initiative (LII), told eJP.
To address this issue, LII launched a pilot program in five schools across four cities — Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla.; Hillel Day School in Detroit; Schechter Boston; and Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School and Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in the Washington, D.C., area — to test and refine its methods for expanding day school enrollment. Though the pilot officially launched in January, it is now starting to take clearer shape, and the group aims to expand to more schools across North America each year.
LII provides resources to the schools so they can perform research to assess their needs and brainstorm ideas for the best way to expand. “LII doesn’t claim to have answers. Instead, it aims to be a catalyst to drive systemic change,” the organization said in a statement. LII will then help to support the schools as they implement their plans.
The initiative draws inspiration from the Lauder Foundation’s work in Eastern and Central Europe, where it supports over 30 Jewish educational institutions. It is also being supported by the Israeli government through the Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s Aleph Bet initiative, which boosts Jewish education programs outside of Israel.
“I have a dream that all Jewish children will be educated to become engaged and proud Jews,” Lauder said in a statement. “In Europe, I helped revitalize Jewish life by building and growing kindergartens, schools and camps. My dream in the U.S. is that Jewish parents will understand that they can make the choice today to secure their child’s Jewish future; Jewish day schools are the best option for creating strong Jewish identities and preparing the next generation of Jewish leaders.”
“Nothing is more important for the future of our children, our grandchildren, and our people,” he said.
SURVEY SAYS
Expecting to see worker motivation drop post-Oct. 7, Leading Edge finds morale holding steady instead
Jewish nonprofits have seen no drop in worker motivation over the past year despite the added stress from the war in Israel and rising antisemitism around the world, the Jewish workplace nonprofit Leading Edge found in a recent survey. The group attributed the finding to what it called a “rallying-together effect,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Motivated and proud: This spring, for its “Jewish Workforce Snapshot,” Leading Edge surveyed 10,854 employees at 192 Jewish nonprofit organizations. Of these, 155 organizations had also participated in the organization’s employee survey from spring 2023, allowing year-to-year comparisons from the same organizations. Leading Edge said it expected to see a drop of up to 6% in “employee engagement” in light of the crisis in the Jewish world, but instead saw it hold steady, with 75% of respondents indicating that they felt motivated to do their best work, proud to work at their organization, likely to stay there and likely to recommend their organization to others as a place to work.
Come together: “A rallying effect would make sense in the context of what the Jewish Federations of North America has called ‘The Surge and The Core,’” the study’s authors wrote. “Following Oct. 7 and the rise in global antisemitism, they report a ‘surge’ of Jews seeking out greater Jewish connections. Meanwhile, a ‘core’ of already-committed Jews also wants more connection and support. The Jewish nonprofit workforce already includes many of these ‘core’ people who may be more motivated than ever to remain in the field. The Jewish nonprofit sector may also have an opportunity to benefit from the ‘surge’ by welcoming new applicants who, in this moment, may be more interested in a Jewish workplace.”
At-risk youth: While the study found that overall engagement was high, employees under the age of 30, new employees with less than two years at the organization and the lowest level employees — collectively totaling some 20% of respondents — were found to be the groups most likely to leave their jobs and were therefore “particularly in need of attention and support,” the report’s authors wrote.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Jewish students, orgs brace for more disruption as the fall semester nears
Several schools nationwide have used the relative quiet of summer break to institute new or clarify existing policies that deter encampments and other protest methods that could be used for anti-Israel demonstrations, but experts remain skeptical that elite colleges will enforce their own rules, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Laying down the law: When Jewish students in the University of Central Florida system return to school this month, for example, there will be new rules in place to prevent occupied buildings, destroyed property, physical violence and anti-Israel coursework. And in California, University of California President Michael Drake directed the chancellors of all UC campuses to establish and make public rules against encampments, unauthorized structures, restricting free movement and masking to hide identity. “These policies have generally been in place in various forms for many years, [and] warrant particular emphasis in light of recent campus protests,” Drake wrote to chancellors on Monday.
Resistance expected: Mark Yudof, chair of the Academic Engagement Network, told JI that he expects “the encampments, disruptions and other antisemitic or anti-Zionist behaviors will return on many campuses.” Adam Lehman, CEO of Hillel International, told JI that he “unfortunately anticipates continued drumbeat of disruptions on campuses this fall. That is a simple function of reality. There remain pockets of students, and non-students, who are committed to using and abusing campus spaces.” However, Lehman also expressed optimism that the upcoming semester could be “less problematic” for Jewish students compared to last year. Hillel has “pursued several initiatives in the last three months to try to improve the prospects for safe and sane Jewish student life on campus,” he said.
A COMMUNITY AFFAIR
Welcoming Israeli teens to northeastern New York for a dose of TLC
“For 20 years, our partnership region of Eshkol has remained one of the hardest-hit areas in Israel, their communities suffering repeated violent attacks directed from Gaza — but the unprecedented events of 10/7 and its aftermath have strained even their resilience,” writes K.B. Goodkin, director of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York’s LAB: Center for Learning And Belonging, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A desire to do more: “We knew that [the Jewish Agency for Israel] was sending Israeli kids to sleepaway camps in the U.S. and all across Europe. These kids have had the toughest year of their lives; many lost family members or friends and are suffering from unimaginable fears while dealing with uncertain living situations. Our impulse was to find a way to really hold them — to provide small opportunities for uninhibited joy, to give them access to surrogate parents who could lend a listening ear, to hug them close to ensure they knew how very important they are to all of us in the Diaspora. With all this in mind, we began to design a trip for ninth-11th grade Israeli teens that would give them the space and support to be exactly what they are: kids coping with national, communal and personal trauma.”
Bonds of love: “We are already discussing making this program an annual experience and facilitating a teen trip to Israel in early 2025 to strengthen our newly cemented bond with this group of teens. The WhatsApp chatter is loud with gratitude and ideas. The trip was for the kids, and their thank-you cards highlight how incredibly meaningful it was for them — but it was also healing for us. Politics were put aside. Denominational divides were bridged. Lasting relationships were formed. Our community was unified by a singular purpose: to show these kids how valuable they are and how important our Jewish future is, and in the face of the worst hate Jews have faced in generations, to simply love.”
Worthy Reads
Tale of Two Arks: In The Times of Israel, Ohr Torah Stone President and Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Kenneth Brander shares some thoughts on this week’s parsha in honor of the first yahrzeit of philanthropist Robert M. Beren. “When Moshe recounts the revelation at Mt. Sinai in this week’s parsha, he mentions crafting an ark for the new, second set of tablets after the shattering of the originals (Devarim 10:1-2)… On the one hand, there is the golden ark that remains within the private domain with the second set of luchot, which remained intact. This ark represents the sense of permanence that we yearn for and wish to achieve in our private domain… Yet it is also our responsibility to bring the ark of the covenant into the public domain, to engage our tradition with society and to bring our values into the public square – especially in times of conflict or polarization whether in Israel or the Diaspora. This wooden ark, revealed in this week’s parsha, with its shattered tablets, reflects the fact that there are challenges and sometimes even setbacks in how we bring the Torah and Jewish values into the public domain, just as there were setbacks at Sinai. Yet, we continue to do all that we can to forge a path forward… Throughout his life [Robert M. Beren] supported institutions that made sure that the ‘golden ark’ of uncompromised learning was at the highest intellectual and spiritual level possible. Yet he also dedicated his time and resources to make sure that Judaism made an impact in the public thoroughfare, mirroring the role of the wooden ark. He wanted to ensure that the ark of God was not just found in the Holy of Holies, but could engage society in the public thoroughfare.” [TOI]
