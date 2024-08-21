Your Daily Phil: Ronald Lauder has a dream — for Jewish day school enrollment

Good Wednesday morning.

We report on new findings from Leading Edge about the state of worker morale in the Jewish nonprofit world, and steps being taken by campus administrators to prevent the hostile environment toward Jewish and pro-Israel students that plagued schools last year. We feature an opinion piece by K.B. Goodkin about an initiative that brought together a whole Jewish community (and members of the non-Jewish community as well) to support a visiting group of Israeli teens from southern Israel. Also in this issue: Robert M. Beren, Ellen Buchman and Shaquille O'Neal. We'll start with a Ronald Lauder-backed initiative aiming to boost enrollment in non-Orthodox Jewish day schools.

Non-Orthodox Jewish day schools in the United States have faced a severe enrollment crisis for years, but a new initiative supported by Ronald Lauder is seeking to reverse that trend, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“Out of 1.6 million Jewish children in the country, only 300,000 attend day schools. Of those, 88% are enrolled in Orthodox schools, leaving less than 5% of non-Orthodox Jewish children — who constitute the majority of American Jewish youth — in day schools today,” Hadassa Halpern, who leads the Ronald S. Lauder Impact Initiative (LII), told eJP.

To address this issue, LII launched a pilot program in five schools across four cities — Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla.; Hillel Day School in Detroit; Schechter Boston; and Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School and Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in the Washington, D.C., area — to test and refine its methods for expanding day school enrollment. Though the pilot officially launched in January, it is now starting to take clearer shape, and the group aims to expand to more schools across North America each year.

LII provides resources to the schools so they can perform research to assess their needs and brainstorm ideas for the best way to expand. “LII doesn’t claim to have answers. Instead, it aims to be a catalyst to drive systemic change,” the organization said in a statement. LII will then help to support the schools as they implement their plans.

The initiative draws inspiration from the Lauder Foundation’s work in Eastern and Central Europe, where it supports over 30 Jewish educational institutions. It is also being supported by the Israeli government through the Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s Aleph Bet initiative, which boosts Jewish education programs outside of Israel.

“I have a dream that all Jewish children will be educated to become engaged and proud Jews,” Lauder said in a statement. “In Europe, I helped revitalize Jewish life by building and growing kindergartens, schools and camps. My dream in the U.S. is that Jewish parents will understand that they can make the choice today to secure their child’s Jewish future; Jewish day schools are the best option for creating strong Jewish identities and preparing the next generation of Jewish leaders.”

“Nothing is more important for the future of our children, our grandchildren, and our people,” he said.

