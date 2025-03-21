Your Daily Phil: The London Initiative looks to energize liberal Zionist leaders

Good Friday morning.

ReHome offers loans, mortgage help to 'hardest hit' survivors of Oct. 7 massacres who won't or can't return home; Herzog offers compromise for antisemitism confab controversy: A separate meeting for Jewish leaders, without far-right politicians; and Parents of fallen captive soldier Omer Neutra criticize Israel's renewed strikes on Hamas, say they threaten hostages.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the upcoming Jewish Funders Network conference in Nashville, Tenn. We spotlight an emerging liberal Zionist network, The London Initiative, and cover a recent gathering of Zionist rabbis in Miami. We feature an opinion piece by Ilana Aisen remembering lifelong Jewish communal professional Ted Comet, who died on Wednesday at 100, one by Sharon Freundel with ideas for addressing issues around day school teacher compensation and professional development, and one by Lizzie Frankel offering insights for communal leaders from this week's Torah portion.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Funders Network kicks off its annual conference on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. More on this below.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis is holding its annual conference beginning on Sunday in Chicago.

What You Should Know

Kahl Kodesh Mogen David, the first Jewish congregation, was incorporated in Nashville, Tenn., in 1854. Five years later, a disgruntled group of worshipers split off to create a new community, Ohava Emes, and five years after that another group of dissatisfied congregants split off from Kahl Kodesh Mogen David to create the city’s first Reform congregation, B’nai Yeshurun. At the time, there were only a few dozen Jewish families in the city.

The famed American Reform Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise blamed the fractures and divisions within the tiny Jewish community — almost a real-world example of the “Jew on a desert island building a shul that he won’t step foot in” joke — on “the unfortunate spirit of quarrel and small ambition.”

But when hundreds of philanthropists and nonprofit officials head to Music City on Sunday for the Jewish Funders Network’s three-day conference, there will be no such “spirit of quarrel,” according to JFN President and CEO Andrés Spokoiny. Instead, there will be an “oasis,” Spokoiny told eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, who will be attending the gathering. (If you’re there, say hi!)

While the conference will take place amid major shifts in the United States, particularly with President Donald Trump’s administration slashing funding for social services, leaving philanthropy scrambling to step in to the extent that it can, Spokoiny said he did not anticipate that division and polarization would impact the gathering.

“[The attendees] know they are coming to a pluralist setting, so I don’t foresee more tension,” Spokoiny told eJP. “It’s an oasis. [People think,] I can speak with the people I disagree with because we are all on the same side… After all, we think we are more divided than we really are, and that’s very evident at JFN.”

The annual conference, which 675 people have registered to attend, does not have an overarching focus, but is built around four themes, according to Spokoiny. There are: Israeli reconstruction efforts, broadly speaking — how to move from helping with the post-Oct. 7 relief efforts to creating “structural resilience”; efforts to combat antisemitism — “We have never spent so much for things to not be working,” Spokoiny said; Jewish life — how do we leverage “The Surge” in Jewish involvement post-Oct. 7; and the global trends affecting Jewish community and Israel, such as technology, polarization and loneliness.

The conference, which is chaired by Sara Tancman, the founder and CEO of the women’s health-focused Briah Foundation, and Moses Libitzky, chair of the Jewish life-focused Libitzky Family Foundation, will feature three plenary sessions for the attendees, as well as dozens of workshops and panel discussions on a wide range of topics, from gender equity to the security situations in Gaza and Syria.

The opening plenary will focus on allyship post-Oct. 7, featuring political analyst and media personality Van Jones and a conversation between political activist Brianna Wu and Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier (Vanderbilt is located in Nashville); another will focus on “Finding meaning through Jewish philanthropy,” through an onstage interview between Krista Tippett, the host of the “On Being” podcast” and American Israeli author Yossi Klein Halevi; and the closing session will include remarks by Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin on “resilience and their faith in Israel’s path to rebuilding,” and Spokoiny’s annual address on the state of the field of Jewish philanthropy.

Tancman told eJP that she had pushed for the inclusion of the Goldberg-Polins, believing them to be a crucial, inspiring voice for the Jewish community to hear. She said she was most excited about the opening plenary on allyship having had a crisis of identity following the Oct. 7 terror attacks — as many progressive Jews did — as the organizations and figures that she had long seen as partners were suddenly not there when the victims were Israeli.

“I wasn’t sure I could still call myself a feminist. UN Women and women’s organizations who had always advocated for women’s safety were not advocating for Israeli women who went through whatever they went through,” Tancman said. “I’m still rebuilding my identity. So I’m excited about that session. How do we rebuild those bridges between Jewish leadership and other groups?”

Spokoiny said that the ultimate goal of the conference is to empower funders, to convince them that “they have agency and they can produce meaningful change in the world, especially as funders but not only.”