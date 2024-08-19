Your Daily Phil: Security group to train Jewish students in self-defense

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on American-Israeli basketball star Tamir Goodman’s camps for Israeli kids affected by the Israel-Hamas war and on the Bay Area JCRC’s unprecedented decision to launch a political advocacy arm. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Sharon Barr Skolnik about persevering in the face of programmatic hiccups. Also in this issue: Hadas Minka-Brand, Bill Lowenstein and Romi Gonen. We’ll start with Community Security Service training Jewish college students in self-defense for the upcoming academic year.

After a spring semester marked by at-times violent campus protests and anti-Israel encampments, Jewish college students nationwide are bracing for an equally hostile fall. But this year, a Jewish community-based security organization will provide students training in hand-to-hand combat — including the Israeli martial art of krav maga — designed to provide tools to counter campus intimidation and harassment, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen has learned.

“We don’t want other groups to force Jewish students to live with their heads down and to be afraid to participate on campus,” Richard Priem, CEO of the Community Security Service, the group that will provide self-defense and safety training for Jewish students beginning this fall, told eJP. “This is no longer a hypothetical… I’ve had students come to me saying that they fear for their life,” Priem said. “Complaining, reporting it and filing lawsuits is not all [that students] can do.”

The initiative, which is expected to initially roll out on about 20 campuses nationwide, follows a pilot launched on six campuses last year, including some of the Ivy League universities that have seen some of the highest profile anti-Jewish incidents.

It will be offered in two parts: A multi-class self-defense program based on krav maga will be delivered in partnership with campus organizations — such as Hillel, Chabad on Campus and the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity — and conducted by professional trainers. Additionally, students affiliated with Jewish organizations on campus will be offered situational awareness and safety training to protect their institutions.

Priem emphasized that the training is not intended to replace campus security. “Our goal is to make them feel empowered and confident,” he said. “To protect Jewish life and also the Jewish way of life.” He added that the mission of CSS, which has offered security training to more than 10,000 Jewish community members since 2007 to protect synagogues and other Jewish institutions, is to “give them another tool in the tool box to not be intimidated.”

