Your Daily Phil: How to commemorate an event like Oct. 7

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a newly signed $50 million joint venture by JNF-USA and KKL-JNF to rebuild southern Israel and on Maimonides Fund’s inaugural scholars in residence: Rabbi David Wolpe and Mijal Bitton. We feature an opinion piece by Leonard Petlakh reflecting on the impact of having 26 Israeli shlichim (emissaries) join his camp staff, and one by Eliana Goldin on the role of her campus community in giving her the energy to combat antisemitism. Also in this issue: Irish Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder, Robin Miller and Debbie Newman Bernstein. We’ll start with a look at how world Jewry will mark the first yahrzeit of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

In just under six weeks, Israel and Jewish communities around the world will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust and the start of an ongoing war in Gaza and fighting along the Lebanese border, as well as a major rise in global antisemitism. While these ceremonies will likely focus primarily on the commemoration of the murder of some 1,200 people, the injury of thousands more and the kidnapping of more than 250 — nearly half of whom remain in captivity — they are also among the first official opportunities to establish the narrative of the Oct. 7 massacres, to place that watershed moment in the context of Jewish history writ large, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Were the attacks primarily the result of division within Israeli society and the Jewish world more broadly, coming amid an at-times vicious public debate over the Israeli government’s plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system? Were they the consequence of Israel’s long-standing policy of keeping Hamas in power in Gaza? Were they just the latest iteration in a long history of antisemitic brutality? Or were they something else entirely?

“Designing this memory has always been [the responsibility of] Jewish leadership. Some generations have succeeded and given us the best stories, which really make sense of who we are and what should be done. Some generations failed and these moments in history we don’t even collectively remember,” Naama Klar, director of the Koret International School for Jewish Peoplehood at Tel Aviv’s ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, said at a discussion organized by ANU and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia last week.

Particularly in Israel, these questions are not abstract or theoretical. There is a roiling debate underway over the Israeli government’s plans to organize a memorial ceremony, as many of the communities attacked on Oct. 7, as well as the families of hostages and victims, hold the government responsible for failing to prevent the massacres and for failing to return the captives.

This level of discord around Oct. 7 memorials is significantly less evident outside of Israel, where the focus is more on providing a venue for shared grief. In order to enable such memorial ceremonies, the Jewish Federations of North America is offering microgrants of up to $10,000 to communities that plan on hosting them.

“We think the most important and powerful way to mark Oct. 7 is in community and to give access to as many people as possible to mark the day,” Shira Hutt, executive president of JFNA, told eJP. “In the days and weeks following Oct. 7, there were nearly 200 community gatherings, vigils and rallies. People wanted to be together, they wanted to be in community, and so we feel that this is once again an opportunity to do that.”

The semi-virtual ANU-Weitzman gathering featured a wide range of Jewish leaders and intellectuals to discuss these topics, to identify existing successful memorial practices, to craft a narrative around Oct. 7 and to consider how the attacks will be remembered in the future. In addition to Klar, the speakers included Dara Horn, the author of People Love Dead Jews; Rabbi J.J. Schacter, a professor of Jewish history and Jewish thought at Yeshiva University; Brian Schreiber, a former CEO of the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center who led the its commemoration initiative for the 2018 Tree of Life shooting; David Bryfman, CEO of The Jewish Education Project; Vered Vinitsky-Sarossi, a sociology professor at Hebrew University who specializes in collective memory; Aya Feuchtvanger, a fellow at Beit Midrash Le’Ma’ase; and others.

The discussion, which was shared exclusively with eJP, did not offer a one-size-fits-all template for memorial ceremonies, but instead provided topics for consideration, based on Jewish tradition and history. ANU and Weitzman plan to release a document about the insights gleaned from the discussion next week.

The Israeli speakers in particular noted the difficulty in thinking about memorializing the Oct. 7 attacks when they are — in many ways — still the reality in Israel, with hostages still in Gaza and many border communities still displaced. “It’s very, very difficult for me to talk about memory when there are still people who are still living in tunnels [in Gaza] and are not here yet,” Vinitsky-Sarossi said at the start of her remarks.

Later in the discussion, Horn pushed back on this concern. “People need it now. It’s not that whatever we’re doing now is going to be the thing that’s done l’dor va’dor [from generation to generation]… but you are setting a stage and setting some precedence,” she said.

The attendees also dealt with more logistical questions: When should the attacks be commemorated? While even in Israel, the attacks are typically referred to by the Gregorian date on which they occurred — Oct. 7 — it is far more common to use the Hebrew calendar, but marking a day of profound mourning on the holiday of Simchat Torah, when the attacks occurred, is not a viable solution. Should commemorations instead be folded into existing days of mourning, such as Tisha B’Av?

“The Jewish yahrzeit is going to be Simchat Torah, which is a happy day, even if we try to ignore it and say it is Oct. 7,” Schreiber said. “It is going to be a big, big, big challenge, and it is going to challenge the sense of what mourning looks like in a holiday that is supposed to be so happy… We face this in Pittsburgh every single year, whether we commemorate on Oct. 27, which is when most of the people commemorate, versus the 18th of Cheshvan, and we ultimately now do two different commemoration events.”

This year, different Jewish communities will commemorate the attacks on different days. “Some [ceremonies] are taking place on Oct. 7. Some are taking place on Sunday just before because there’s more access over the weekend,” she said. “There may be some synagogues that mark the Hebrew date.”

Some 75 communities across North America have already approached JFNA about receiving funding for their ceremonies (applications are open through Sept. 9); the events are being listed on a JFNA website about the initiative as they are approved. “But over the coming weeks, we expect many dozens more events to be added to the website that will show again that the entirety of the Jewish community is coming together to mark the day,” she said.

