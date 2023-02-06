Your Daily Phil: JFN, impala launch partnership + A rebuttal to the CUNY chancellor

Good Monday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we spotlight a new partnership between the Jewish Funders Network and impala to allow foundations and nonprofits easier access to data, and feature op-eds from Gil Troy, Avi D. Gordon and Ilana Fodiman-Silverman. Also in today’s newsletter: Robert Asher, Jennifer Lightman, Izzy Tapoohi and Shlomo Perel. We start with coverage of today’s cornerstone-laying at Sheba Medical Center.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yitshak Kreiss, director general of Sheba Medical Center, laid the cornerstone this morning for the new Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, which will be built adjacent to the existing hospital in Ramat Gan. The event was attended by Acting Health Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, Minister of Housing and Construction Yitzhak Goldknopf and Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, among other officials.

In addition to new medical technologies that will be integrated into the treatment regimen, the hospital will highlight unique early genetic testing, detection and treatment of rare diseases.

Raya Geller, a 15-year-old cancer patient from the Golan Heights, welled up with tears as she delivered an emotional speech describing how the hospital had become her “second home” over the past year. Speaking about the breaking points she personally encountered during her battle with cancer, Geller said that “at Safra, one doesn’t give up,” describing the support, strength and sensitivity she received from the medical teams who “don’t let any child break.”

Netanyahu then addressed Geller directly, saying, “I want to say to Raya, not to stop believing. There is even proof that faith helps healing, faith in yourself and your family and in the doctors and the wonderful medical teams that are dedicated to your recovery. Don’t stop believing.”

“And today there is an additional reason to believe because here we are inaugurating a very big effort to give hope and faith and medicine to children like you and many other children at this special hospital that we are founding here today,” Netanyahu added.

“The new futuristic Safra Children’s Hospital will feature so many new and unique divisions, unlike anything you have ever seen, from a new Children’s Burn Unit and an Eating Disorders Division, as well as a division dedicated to special treatments for youngsters with genetic diseases,” Kreiss said at the event. “More importantly, we are a hospital of peace and a beacon of hope not just for the children of Israel but also for the children of the region, including youngsters from the Palestinian Authority, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, whom we are already treating. This is the DNA of Sheba.”

During the event, held on Tu B’Shevat, a tree was planted to mark the inauguration of the new hospital, with messages hung on the tree chosen by children and medical staff from the hospital.