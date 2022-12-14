Your Daily Phil: Inflation, staffing and camp + The view from a small school

Good Wednesday morning!

In today's Your Daily Phil, we report on the state of Jewish camp, and feature an interview with the Big Ten's Kevin Warren as well as an op-ed by Sue Bojdak about the advantages of running a small school. Also in this newsletter: Rebecca Balter, Rabbi Sharon Brous and Menahem Schmelzer. We'll start with a panel yesterday on protecting houses of worship in New York City.



Political and spiritual leaders who gathered at an interfaith forum yesterday on the threats facing New York’s religious communities — titled “Building Bridges” — said the solution for protecting the city’s houses of worship from attack comes down to, well, building bridges,reports JI’s Tori Bergel for eJewishPhilanthropy.



“If you as a community want me, as a faith leader in my tradition, to stand with you with your issues, I think you also have to stand with me in my issues as well,” said Pastor Gilford Monrose, executive director of the city’s Office of Faith-Based Community Partnerships, during the morning’s opening panel. “We all must really respond to each other so that the world can see that we’re standing [together], even though the issue itself does not directly affect us.”



The forum was hosted by City & State magazine, and the opening panel was moderated by Maury Litwack, the Orthoox Union’s managing director of public affairs and executive director of TeachNYS, an OU program that advocates for directing government funding toward private schools. The panel’s other speakers included Hassan Naveed, executive director of the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes; Fred Kreizman, commissioner of the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit; and Rick Sawyer, special counsel for hate crimes in the state attorney general’s office.



“It goes to show how diverse our administration is — we can have a Muslim, someone who’s Jewish and Christian, working together to serve our communities, but also… rather than our own communities itself, to be able to see this issue in such a broad particular way,” Naveed said.



Monrose said religious leaders and houses of worship need to take two steps to prepare for potential attacks: First, institutions need to have their own plans in place for dealing with threats, and second, the personnel who work within them need to receive technical training on what to do.



Naveed added that his office is working with partners to conduct trainings for houses of worship in each of the five boroughs, starting with Queens. The discussion concluded with a look toward what everyday community members can do to help.



“Be an upstander, respectfully. If you see something, it’s important to be able to stand up and say, ‘This is wrong,’” Naveed said. Sawyer said, “Speaking out is an act of bravery, and bravery is fueled by faith. So it’s the faith communities that have the greatest score of the bravery that is required to speak out against hate.”