Your Daily Phil: Impact investing moves into the mainstream + New models of community emerging

Good Monday morning!

Jewish climate groups are celebrating the $370 billion slated to address climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which cleared the House on Friday. The legislation came as somewhat of a surprise to activists after a strenuous saga of negotiation in the Senate, where the IRA was long-stymied by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Phil Aroneanu, chief strategy officer for Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, gave credit for the legislation’s passage to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Schumer “continued to negotiate with Sen. Manchin when a lot of people said, ‘it’s time to pull the plug,’” he told eJewishPhilanthropy. “But Sen. Schumer has really done an incredible job of moving the ball forward here, and we’re proud to have supported him in that effort.”

Schumer participated in a Dayenu rally for climate action last year. The climate funding in the IRA is the largest investment the U.S. has ever made in climate initiatives, and uses tax incentives to support clean energy sources like wind and solar. The legislation is estimated to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030.

Some of the funding in the bill is already planned to reach the Jewish community, as Hazon: The Jewish Lab for Sustainability will soon launch an initiative to help Jewish institutions cut greenhouse gas emissions and be more climate conscious. A combination of private funding and grants through the IRA will support the effort.

“The opportunities opened by the Inflation Reduction Act are going to [contribute to] the vision that we had for supporting organizations and taking this seriously,” said Liore Milgrom-Gartner, deputy climate action director at Hazon. “It’s just going to facilitate it, speed it up and offer it up at the scale that we need to be seeing.”

Both Hazon and Dayenu see the climate funding as a victory, but not the be-all and end-all of the U.S. climate response. Hazon will continue to support its Jewish Youth Climate Movement, an activist group led by middle and high schoolers, to lobby politicians. Dayenu is already looking to the 2022 midterm elections, with a goal of engaging nearly half a million eligible voters to encourage them to cast a ballot.

And Dayenu is now taking aim at pressuring the secular and Jewish investment worlds on climate action with its All Our Might initiative. “Urging banks and asset managers, the BlackRocks and Vanguards of the world…to move their money away from fossil fuels and towards clean energy,” Aroneanu said. “We’re also working really closely with Jewish institutions to align their own investments with Jewish values.”

Aroneanu and Milgrom-Gartner emphasized that Jewish climate activists are inspired by Jewish history to keep working toward action on climate change, even when progress looks impossible – such as when it seemed like the IRA would die in the Senate.

“We have fought, we have struggled, we have been the underdogs,” Milgrom-Gartner said. “We keep hope alive…we see where we want to go and what can be done. And we get there…sometimes it takes generations, sometimes it takes hundreds of years.”