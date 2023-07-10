Your Daily Phil: Hebrew Order of David funds Birthright trips + JCC Maccabi Games open in Haifa

Bookshelf

Award-winning Israeli author takes on antisemitism in the U.S.

Nir Kafri

A few years ago, when Israeli author Ayelet Gundar-Goshen dropped her daughter off at preschool for the first time, she remembers closely scanning the faces of the other young children, wondering if any of them would bully her child. “I was actually looking at all the 5-year-olds as if they were potential wolves,” Gundar-Goshen, whose fifth novel, The Wolf Hunt, will be released in English next month, admitted to Ruth Marks Eglash for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider in a recent interview.



Frying pan to fire: “I was invited to do a residency in San Francisco,” explained the author. As time went on, however, Gundar-Goshen observed the difficulties of being a Jew in the U.S. from her home in San Francisco. A rise in antisemitic attacks, including the deadly Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, made her realize that “you have the Israeli madness, on the one hand, and you have the antisemitism madness in America on the other hand.”



Choosing Judaism: Another central theme of the book is the rising antisemitism in the U.S, but unlike with other novels, Gundar-Goshen tackles it from the perspective of an Israeli immigrant family who has escaped the pressures of their homeland. “When you are in America, it is a completely different feeling to being in Israel,” said Gundar-Goshen. “When I lived in Israel, I didn’t have to think about my Jewishness because it was in the oxygen I breathe; then, in the U.S., for the first time in my life, I had to think about maintaining my Jewish identity.”



Read the full interview here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.