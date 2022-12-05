Your Daily Phil: Funding women’s health in Ukraine + Kosher food assistance

Good Monday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we report on a new mobile aid effort in Ukraine, and feature an op-ed by Randy Spiegel on nonprofit governance. Also in this newsletter: Michael Bloomberg, Yossi Sagol, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Mikhail Fridman. We’ll start by explaining why Jewish groups are celebrating an update to a government food-assistance website.



In the wake of a White House conference on ending hunger earlier this year, Jewish groups that work on the issue said one of their priorities was that Jews who keep kosher and receive government assistance be able to obtain foods they can eat.



Those groups are now celebrating a small step in that direction. About two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a complete list of the foods it offers through TEFAP, a program that supplies food banks and pantries, and noted which ones are kosher and halal. In addition, its website has a list of foods on the list that, according to many opinions, do not require certification — such as fruits, vegetables and milk, and provides an explanation of what kosher observance involves.



“We are grateful that the Biden-Harris administration is using so many tools and resources to help those facing food insecurity, including members of the Jewish community,” Abby Leibman, president and CEO of Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, one of the groups that consulted on the issue, told eJewishPhilanthropy. Leibman also called for the government to “strengthen” other food-assistance programs.



But while the list of kosher foods is now public, it remains short. Only eight of 126 items are certified kosher, while 31 others are generally acceptable without certification.



David Greenfield, CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, which also consults with the USDA, told eJP that the publication of the list was an “important recognition by the Biden administration and the USDA of the needs of people who rely on kosher food,” but added, “without more culturally responsive food available through TEFAP, kosher pantries in New York and throughout the country will continue to struggle.”



According to the Jewish Federations of North America, the USDA will increase the list of kosher food products by 50% in 2023. Darcy Hirsh, JFNA’s associate vice president of public affairs, said her organization was “grateful to the USDA for being so attentive to the concerns we voiced about the lack of nutritional kosher meals available to families in need in the Jewish community.”



In addition to those groups, the USDA site directs users to a handful of other Jewish organizations that have advocated on the issue, including the Haredi organization Agudath Israel; Masbia, a food-assistance organization based in New York City; and the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies.