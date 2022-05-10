Your Daily Phil: Endowments for Calif. Hillels + Reflecting on Victory Day

Good Tuesday morning!

When Hillel at the University of California, Los Angeles opened its new building two decades ago, it was a dramatic expansion for the campus group, enabling it to grow the number of students it served from 400 to more than 1,800 today. But in recent years, Hillel staff also worried that the building would become an albatross.

Maintaining the 22,000-square-foot building meant a sharp increase in staff and costs, and comprises a significant chunk of the organization’s $2.4 million budget. And recently, said Rachael Petru, the Hillel’s director of philanthropic partnerships, the organization worried that the children of longtime supporters wouldn’t donate as much. Would the Hillel have to sell its building in order to maintain its programming and staff?

For now, at least, the answer to those questions is no, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned, thanks to an endowment of the Hillel’s executive director position from the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation, a longtime supporter of UCLA and its Hillel. A similar endowment from the Gilbert Foundation will fund the executive director position at the University of California, Berkeley Hillel as well — a school the foundation has also traditionally supported, along with its Hillel. The foundation did not disclose the size of the endowments, which are in the seven figures.

“What we’ve been looking to do over the last decade is answer an existential threat to most charitable organizations, which is the intergenerational transfer of wealth,” Petru told eJP. Before the endowment, she said, the thought was, “We know there’s a case to be made that Jewish campus life can be nourished to some degree without a building… If we’re going to be losing donors in the next 20 years and we can’t replace them dollar for dollar, maybe we need to think about this.”

Petru said the gift does not give the Gilbert Foundation any oversight of the hiring or work of the UCLA Hillel’s executive director, who is and will remain Rabbi Aaron Lerner, though his title, and that of his counterpart at Berkeley Hillel, will now include the foundation’s name. According to Hillel International, fewer than 10 of the 200 Hillel chapters with professional staff have endowed director positions.

The gift is timed to coincide with JFN West, the Jewish Funders Network conference beginning today in Los Angeles. Richard Ziman, the Gilbert Foundation’s CEO, called the donations “a savvy investment that leveraged and multiplied existing strengths.”

The gift is also a reflection of COVID-19’s impact, Petru said. While the donation is meant to secure the future of the Hillel, she said, “The pandemic created a sense of urgency in people looking at mortality and understanding that we can’t necessarily plan for the future as we thought.”