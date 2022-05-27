Your Daily Phil: Deborah Lipstadt on the NYC circuit + Coffee and the Jewish future

Good Friday morning!

Fighting antisemitism across the political spectrum was the order of the day at a gathering of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan. Speakers — from keynote Deborah Lipstadt to the head of a recent campaign against antisemitism — emphasized the need for a broad-based Jewish fight against hate, even as different speakers focused on different manifestations of the prejudice.

Lipstadt, who was officially sworn in earlier in the week as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, focused the majority of her speech on threats from the right (more on Lipstadt’s day in New York below). William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents, spent almost all of his speech decrying antisemitism from anti-Zionists and progressive activists.

“What we experienced during and after Operation Guardian of the Walls is a paradigm shift, the culmination of a confluence of movements and events that have… provided a license to discriminate against and target Jews for their mere possible association with the Jewish state,” Daroff said in his speech, referring to the spike in antisemitic attacks in the U.S. that accompanied Israel’s 2021 conflict with Hamas in Gaza. “It is disingenuous and appallingly ignorant to argue that antisemitism and anti-Zionism are unconnected.”

The conference also featured a video and speech by Kirsh Foundation CEO Carly Maisel celebrating Shine A Light, a campaign against antisemitism endorsed by dozens of Jewish organizations, including all four major Jewish religious denominations. The campaign, which reached nearly 13 million unique users, recently won an award in the social activism category of this year’s Shorty Awards, a social media prize. And multiple speakers praised the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which has been endorsed by dozens of countries and states that some criticisms of Israel are antisemitic.

The rest of the conference was off the record, and featured sessions on antisemitic threats, antisemitism on campus, outreach to non-Jews and how corporations can combat antisemitism. The conference took place at the Battery Park City museum just weeks after it emerged that the museum had barred Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from speaking there. No elected officials spoke at Thursday’s event.