Your Daily Phil: New report on the adoption of IHRA’s definition of antisemitism + Kansas City’s Jewish community

Search “IHRA” on Twitter, and you may see a vociferous debate over a working definition of antisemitism published in 2016 by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. In certain online forums, the 500-word definition has become a lightning rod for conversations about antisemitism, criticism of Israel and where they overlap.

But a new report hopes to show that, to quote a modern adage, Twitter is not real life. The report, published Tuesday and obtained in advance by eJewishPhilanthropy, found that 865 entities worldwide have adopted the definition. Last year, 200 entities adopted it, including 92 in North America.

The report was compiled by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, a coalition of groups founded in 2019, and Tel Aviv University’s Kantor Center, which studies European Jews. It found that the definition has been adopted by 37 countries, 320 smaller governmental bodies, 314 educational institutions and 194 other entities — from corporations like the Mercedes-Benz Group to European soccer teams to an evangelical broadcasters’ organization.

The debate over the IHRA document centers on its 11 examples of antisemitism. Six concern speech about Israel, and critics say some of them — such as one that says it’s antisemitic to call Israel a “racist endeavor” — could chill legitimate criticism of Israel. A 2019 executive order by President Donald Trump instructed government officials to consider the IHRA definition when evaluating allegations of campus antisemitism.

The report’s authors hope to show that this debate has not impeded the definition from becoming the world’s go-to document in defining hatred of Jews. “This is the mainstream consensus and those who oppose it, I think, are outside that mainstream consensus,” Arthur Maserjian, director of strategic content and international affairs for the Combat Antisemitism Movement, told eJP, calling it “the global standard for identifying and combating antisemitism.”

Maserjian believes the definition’s examples of speech regarding Israel proved their value during the wave of antisemitic attacks that accompanied last May’s conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, when “local Jewish communities across North America and Europe were quite literally attacked in the streets by anti-Israel activists.”

Two other antisemitism definitions published last year give a wider berth to criticism of Israel. David Schraub, an assistant professor at Lewis & Clark Law School and a co-author of an alternative definition backed by leaders of J Street and the New Israel Fund, called The Nexus Document, appreciates its emphasis on context. But if organizations are adopting the IHRA definition to signal that they oppose Jew-hatred, he said, “I don’t have a problem with that, because IHRA is perfectly fine for basic, low-stakes work. When you’re starting to think in terms of governmental agencies, or… academic debates or discourse, then I think there’s good cause to want to be a little more discerning.”

The next step, said the report’s authors, is for more countries to adopt the IHRA definition and for those who have adopted it to implement it as an educational tool. “The practical use should be much wider,” Dina Porat, chief historian of Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust museum, told eJP, including “as supporting evidence in courts [and] as guidance to police [officers] who get complaints.”