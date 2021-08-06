Your Daily Phil: Creating a spiritual space for millennials + Who is missing from the Jewish family?

THE BUBBLE

On being a parent of a third-generation camper

“I cried when I dropped my son off at camp. Oddly enough, it was not because I would miss him and not because I thought he might miss me, or even that we’d just spent the last 16 months together. I cried out of gratitude for my kid’s camp, because they did everything in their capacity to make it possible for him to have this precious time with his friends and to recapture some semblance of adolescence that he’s missed over the last year,” writes Sara Shapiro-Plevan, member of a three-generation camp family, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Multi-gen experiences: “When I see my kid run off to meet his friends with glee and only a glimmer of sadness, that is a deep win. I’ll take the tears, and every single COVID test and mask and set of instructions and precautions… There is so much to explore about the value of this experience as it is handed down from parent to child and even grandchild – how the decisions to select a summer camp is rooted in our own camping experiences (for good and for bad) and how that our children’s appreciation of their time at camp and their sense of self as Jews.”



The bubble: “This year, more than ever, we have come to recognize that what is perhaps most valuable about camp is ‘the bubble.’ In previous years, this referred to the bubble where community members of all ages co-create an idealized Jewish life – a scenario difficult if not impossible to replicate outside of camp, no matter how hard we tried. This year, we appreciate ‘the bubble’ differently, the one that keeps our children safe from COVID, helps them to regain their sense of community, renew their commitment to friendship, and refresh their identities away from their families. It is in this sacred space that they are truly safe as they emerge from a pandemic year that has been like no other. If there was ever a time to invest in camp and make sure that these bubbles can hold our children, it is now.”



GRANDFRIENDS

Who is missing in the Jewish family?

“As we read from our many perspectives: educator, parent, and grandparent, who care deeply about family involvement, we felt that something was missing from ‘The Parenting Conundrum in Jewish Day Schools.’ The article suggests many strategies for deep home-school partnership, and in an ideal world where parents and educators aren’t juggling a few too many balls, any or all of these ideas would be a great place to start. At the same time, these suggestions come on the tails of one of the most stressful and exhausting years for both groups, and add stress rather than create relationships,” write Sharon Goldman, Ruth Nemzoff and Diana Ganger in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Multi-tasking adults: “In many households, especially those that pay day school tuition, both parents are working. At the same time, educators are managing Zoom and in-person teaching, accommodations for the ever-growing body of students with special rights, and state testing standards that haven’t gotten the memo that we are teaching and learning in a pandemic.”

Challenge: “So now what? Do we throw in the ‘relationship towel,’ hoping that one day the world’s stresses will lighten until we have emotional space to create the community so vital to energizing schools and the people’s lives it touches? Not yet.”



Grandfriends and others: “Perhaps we just have a small view of what the word family means. Perhaps we can expand the family circle to include the grandparents, other grandfriends, aunts and uncles? While not all ‘grands’ are free and interested in doing so, those who are available and interested in becoming invested in the school community could be a wonderful resource (and not just financial)!”



