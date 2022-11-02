Your Daily Phil: Contentious debates at the GA + Netanyahu poised to win

? Good Wednesday morning!

Today’s Your Daily Phil looks at communal divisions highlighted at the JFNA General Assembly, which concluded yesterday, and features op-eds by JEP’s Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on teen hookup culture, and by Jewish Virtual Academy’s Rabbi David Siff on productive disagreement. Also in this newsletter: Jordan Fruchtman, Erica Riddick, Janey Sweet, Judy Zeidler and Michael Reiner. We’ll start with a rundown of the results so far from Israel’s election yesterday.

With 85% of the votes counted from Israel’s election yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are poised to return to power, slated to hold 65 out of the Knesset’s 120 seats. The left-wing Meretz party, meanwhile, may be shut out of Knesset for the first time in its three-decade history.

Netanyahu called the projected results a “huge victory.”

“There’s no minimizing the magnitude of change that took place here in the past year,” he told a crowd of supporters. “I’ll set up a national government that will take care of everyone’s needs.”

Netanyahu’s fortunes could yet change as 500,000 votes of Israel Defense Forces personnel, diplomats and some others have yet to be counted. Israel’s electorate has been split during all five rounds of voting that have taken place since 2019, and Netanyahu has been projected to hold leads that he has later seen evaporate.

Whether Netanyahu’s lead holds depends on the fate of two of his most strident opponents, the Arab nationalist party Balad and Meretz, both of which did not form alliances with like-minded parties that they had joined in previous elections.

If each of those parties garners at least 3.25% of the vote, they will each gain four Knesset seats, and the tallies of the remaining 10 parties will shrink. If they do not pass that threshold, the votes will not count toward Knesset representation, cementing Netanyahu’s chances of victory. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s Jewish Home party also failed to cross the threshold.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most votes, with a projected 31 seats, and the centrist Yesh Atid party of Prime Minister Yair Lapid finished second with a projected 24 seats. But one of the election’s biggest stories is the rise of Religious Zionism, a Netanyahu-allied party that includes the far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, and which won a projected 14 seats, coming in third. Ben-Gvir celebrated Tuesday’s result, saying, “I’ll work for all of Israel, even those who hate me,” according to the Times of Israel.

Some Jewish leaders in the diaspora have condemned Ben-Gvir, as have a few Democratic politicians known to be pro-Israel stalwarts. But leaders of large, centrist American Jewish organizations, several of whom have condemned Ben-Gvir in the past, are generally avoiding comment this time and adopting a wait-and-see approach, as it will take weeks, if not longer, for a coalition to form.

Lapid, meanwhile, is telling supporters to hang tight until the votes are counted and said, “It’s not over yet,” but Haaretz reported that he has begun preparing for a transfer of power and canceled a planned appearance at the upcoming climate conference in Egypt.