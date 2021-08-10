Your Daily Phil: Connecting HBCU students with Hillel + AJC launches incubator to fight antisemitism

Worthy Reads

Sustaining Grants: The Duluth-based Northland Foundation has made 13 grants to local Native American groups, including such projects as a therapy program that uses traditional arts and crafts to help heal addiction; a billboard that features a Native medical student and money to create a digital library of Ojigwe elders’ stories, reportsDan Kraker for Minnesota Public Radio. The new initiative, called “Maada’ookiing,” which means “distribution” in the Ojibwe language, awards grants to individuals instead of nonprofits. “It’s in recognition that we have a lot of people who give on a regular basis,” said LeAnn Littlewolf, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and a senior program officer for the foundation. “And a lot of times they might have limited resources themselves, but they see a need in our community and they just pick up and they just start doing something.” [MPR]



New Teacher: In the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Eden Stiffman interviews Ashley Enrici, the inaugural environmental fellow at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, who will research and teach on the topic of the role philanthropy plays in addressing climate challenges. She started her career living in Indonesia to study how the Norwegian government was, as a donor, affecting forest governance, and shifted her focus to address a lack of understanding of private foundations’ impact on environmental activism and conservation. “We are facing a really critical moment with climate change and how humans care for the natural world,” Enrici said. “And these private foundations are in a really unique position to make a difference.” [ChroniclePhilanthropy]



Hard Stop: The Innovia Foundation in eastern Washington and northern Idaho has decided to no longer contribute to VDARE, a “far right anti-immigration group,” reports Tyler O’Neil in Fox News, but the foundation’s CEO, Shelly O’Quinn, says the decision has nothing to do with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) labeling of VDARE as a hate group. The SPLC’s labels do carry weight — Amazon uses it to screen charities for its “Smile” program — but O’Quinn insists that their methodology is flawed, although she happens to agree with them about VDARE. “This isn’t about prohibiting free speech or conservative values. This is about truly prohibiting funding towards organizations that are inciting violence against individuals,” O’Quinn said. [FoxNews]