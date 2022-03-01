Your Daily Phil: Batia Ofer’s art of fundraising + Ted Deutch to head AJC

uncomfortable conversations

The cost of being a Jewish communal professional

“I’m a Jewish professional who cannot afford Jewish institutional life for my family. This thought looped through my mind as my husband and I began researching childcare options for our daughter in the Boston area,” writes Rachel Zylberfink, a graduate student in the Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program at Brandeis University, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Young families too: “Working with Jewish young adults for the past three years has deepened my appreciation of the communal infrastructure that attracts young adults, engages them and enables them to be active in the Jewish community for very little (or even no) money. Young Jewish families deserve the same access to Jewish programs and institutions as young adults, who receive large amounts of funding and organizational attention.”

Uncomfortable questions: “Childcare is expensive regardless of the provider. The cost of five full days at the local Jewish daycare center is comparable to other local high-end options, such as Montessori centers and corporate-owned chains. The prices are, and will remain, high because the market can bear it. This begs the question of equity in Jewish education: Don’t all Jewish children, regardless of age or socioeconomic status, deserve the same access to early childhood programs that will no doubt lay the groundwork for all future Jewish knowledge? Is the Jewish community only focused on educating the children of the wealthy? Let’s break down the stigma regarding conversations about money in order to create a more equitable Jewish landscape for young families: one in which we all have access to Jewish childcare.”

pandemic changes

Grandparents and grandchildren

“The role grandparents play in the lives of children has always been important. From childcare to fostering to simply being fun, we grandparents support our children. We pay for school or give respite to parents. We encourage new experiences,” write Betsy S. Stone, an adjunct lecturer at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, and Erica Hruby, a parent educator and coach, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Pandemic change: “Grandparenting has changed dramatically in the pandemic. For some, it has created closer and deeper relationships, as our children and their children rely on us for more support. They may have moved into our homes or depended on us to stay with children who were no longer in in-person schooling. For these families, it may feel that the boundaries between generations have become more fluid.”

It’s not all good change: “For others, the pandemic has created much more space than we want. We don’t see our children who are very far away and are reliant on technology to maintain relationships with grandchildren. We miss them and feel that we don’t even know them anymore. It’s an additional grief in these two years of loss.”

