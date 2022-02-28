Rep. Ted Deutch to succeed David Harris as AJC CEO

The co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism has represented South Florida since 2010

First published on JewishInsider.com

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) will succeed American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris when he steps down in October after 32 years of leading the prominent Jewish group, Jewish Insider has learned.

The organization announced Harris’s departure in July 2021. The original announcement said that Harris would leave the organization in May 2022, but stay on as a consultant through June 2023. Harris will now depart AJC in October, when Deutch assumes the role, and will stay on as a consultant for the next year.

Deutch, one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel in the House, was first elected in 2010, after winning a special election to succeed Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL) who resigned to head the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace. He sits on the House’s judiciary, ethic and foreign affairs committees, and is the chair of the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism.

The Florida congressman was part of a group of legislators who, along with officials from Canada, the U.K. and Australia, launched a global inter-parliamentary task force to combat digital antisemitism in 2020. He is also a co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

In the weeks after last May’s conflict between Israel and Hamas, Deutch was critical of far-left legislators who decried Israeli actions to halt rocket fire from Gaza.

“If your position is that there’s no place for a Jewish state, there are people in the United States who hear that the entire state of Israel is some unacceptable creation…and all this is the fault of the Jews, then the antisemites take to the streets in New York and [Los Angeles], and then Boca [Raton] and Bal Harbour,” Deutch said at the time. “So of course there is a connection.”

“When we have colleagues whose position is ‘Palestine from the river to the sea,’ which includes no place for a Jewish state, and when our colleagues…wrongly and falsely describe Israel as an apartheid state, there is a context for all of this,” Deutch continued.

The move will trigger a race to succeed Deutch in the blue district that currently encompasses Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale. Deutch won reelection in 2020 with 59 percent of the vote.

Disclosure: Deutch is the father of Jewish Insider reporter Gabby Deutch. Gabby Deutch was not involved in the reporting of this story.