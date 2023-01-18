Your Daily Phil: An intimate gathering in Tel Aviv + Evolving past the pandemic

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we report on the evolution of Jewish organizations created for the pandemic, and feature an op-ed by M²’s Shira Hecht-Koller and Adam Eilath on authentic Jewish pedagogy. Also in this newsletter: Mark Suzman, Eric Rubin and Alma Gadot Perez. We’ll start with a recent gathering of Jewish philanthropists, entrepreneurs and leaders in Tel Aviv.

In the basement of Tel Aviv’s Heseg House on Rothschild Blvd. on Monday evening, some 30 philanthropists, academics, venture capitalists, startup founders and thought leaders milled about, chatting in both Hebrew and English over wine and vegan bao buns before settling in for a discussion with Shalem College President Russ Roberts, who hosts the EconTalk podcast.

They were there for the inaugural TLV Convening, the brainchild of venture capitalist and Orfin Ventures founder Adam Finkel. The Detroit native based the evening’s event on similar gatherings he’d helped to cultivate in his hometown, with a goal of hosting four to six events around Tel Aviv annually.

Finkel worked alongside TLV Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Michal Ben-Dov to bring together the group, a mix of native Israelis and immigrants. Seed funding was provided by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies through its microgrant program affiliated with ROI, the professional community where Finkel and Ben-Dov met. Part of future convenings, Finkel said, will involve other noted speakers, including government leaders.

“I saw that there’s deep and immersive community-building within a wide range of different groups like [the Jewish Funders Network] and Wexner, Mandel, and so much passion now within these communities, probably now more than ever before,” Finkel told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Finkel added, “But I also saw that there’s not a lot of interconnectivity between the different locations and backgrounds and ages and genders that are represented in those groups. So I felt that with such a changing world right now, it’s important more than ever to have cross collaboration of the leadership to promote a narrative that can get more people involved, provide more role models for other people to step up and be involved. And also to really see how we can accomplish that much more on a philanthropic economic development, community development side when we have more energy shared between us.”

In Michigan, Finkel served on the founding outreach team of the annual Detroit Homecoming, a weekend-long gathering that brings former Detroiters back to the city for three days of events and networking. “I saw that it has led to hundreds of millions of dollars of economic development just by getting the right people in the room,” Finkel, who also organizes an annual expat reception for former Jewish Detroiters, explained. “[We realized] that if you plant a seed, it can grow in all different directions.”