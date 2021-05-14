Your Daily Phil: An interview with the CEO of the Pittsburgh JCC + Michael Oren on Israeli sovereignty

THE ASK

The Pittsburgh JCC’s CEO on vulnerability, humility and Jewish divides

Courtesy

As the CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Brian Schreiber helped lead his community after an avowed white supremacist massacred 11 Jews at prayer on Shabbat in the Tree of Life-Or L’Simcha Congregation, of which Schreiber and his family are members. He was central to the crisis response, to the year of mourning that followed and to the healing process that continues today and overlapped with a second crisis — the coronavirus pandemic. “The last two and a half years feel like a blur,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It’s helped me to understand as a Jew and a professional what really matters.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Helen Chernikoff: How did you come to make the JCC movement your career?

Brian Schreiber: My path into the Jewish community was non-traditional. I’m not a product of Jewish camp or school. I thought I would go to law school, but I started procrastinating, and I’m not a procrastinator. I just tried it, almost blindly. When I started working, I was focused on the federation system. I had misconstrued the JCC. Like many people, I was thinking only of the fitness side of things; I had judged it from the consumer side — not the essence of what a JCC can be, day in and day out. I got called to interview for a job here and now it’s been almost half my life. Pittsburgh had a tremendous amount of Jewish infrastructure and depth, but also some intimacy. It’s like America’s last shtetl.

HC: What did you realize about JCC work once you put your misconceptions aside?

BS: I was on a path in the federation system to senior leadership, but I love direct service work. Even when I was working in federation, I was volunteering for a crisis hotline. At the JCC, there’s that opportunity to provide leadership, yet never be too far away from service delivery. I didn’t know if I could have that in the Jewish world and that has never disappointed. We have Jewish core values, and we serve the community as a whole, and if we can integrate that well, we serve the Jewish community and make the world a better place.

HC: How did the Tree of Life shooting change the culture at the JCC?

BS: We’ve been very influenced by the 10.27 Healing Partnership and its concept of post-traumatic growth. The partnership is a healing center housed in the JCC that’s funded by the federal government’s Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program. It has a victim-centered approach, and teaches that a trauma has layers of impact and that it affects an entire community. It focuses on the families, and then, in our case, moved into the congregations, and the first responder community, and then the broader community. I’m a licensed social worker and I watch the difference between the victim-centered approach and traditional mental health work. This is really different.

Read the full interview here.