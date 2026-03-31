Your Daily Phil: The changing face of Israeli philanthropy

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Maya Natan, CEO of Keshet Donor-Advised Fund, about her organization’s activities over the past year and the changing face of Israeli philanthropy. We report on a new partnership between Repair the World and the Israeli volunteering nonprofit Yahel, and spotlight a new documentary about Yale professors visiting Israel and grappling with academic boycotts. We feature opinion pieces by Stephen Smith, Rabbi Jen Gubitz and Rabbi Ben Berger with lessons and advice inspired by the Passover holiday. Also in this issue: Nathan Kirsh, Betsy Berns Korn and Matthew Bronfman and Fadi Hamdan.

Ed. note: In observance of Passover, which begins tomorrow night, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, April 6. Chag sameach and Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

Passover begins around the world tomorrow night.

We will be keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East. Four Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in clashes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and multiple people were injured in central Israel this morning in Iranian barrages.

Security officials are also warning of increased threats to Jewish and Israeli targets around the world ahead of Passover.

What You Should Know

Domestic Israeli philanthropy is still a relatively new phenomenon. After early decades with a struggling economy, coupled with a socialist belief in the need for the government, not private donors, to provide for the country’s citizens, it is only relatively recently that Israelis consider it their responsibility to give back not only of themselves through service, but financially as well.

This shift can be seen in the emergence of alternative charitable giving options in Israel, such as donor-advised funds, which only became available in 2020. Keshet, which pioneered the practice in Israel, recently released its 2025 year in review report, showing a major expansion, with NIS 420 million ($132.7 million) deposited last year for a total of NIS 1.3 billion ($410.7 million) since the fund launched.

eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke recently with Maya Natan, Keshet’s CEO and the former director of the Israel office of the Jewish Funders Network, about her organization’s work in 2025 and how the field of Israeli philanthropy is developing.

JAG: I was looking over Keshet’s 2025 year in review, and this is coming out as there is growing talk in Israel about philanthropy, following the $32 billion sale of the cybersecurity firm Wiz and the decision by its owners, notably CEO Assaf Rappaport, to donate 1% of the company’s stock to charity. Donor-advised funds are a massive industry in the U.S., but they are still getting their footing here in Israel. So, broadly speaking, what have you seen in the past year, and where do things seem to be going?

MN: First, I would say that donor-advised funds become massive as an outcome of returns, which means that the longer they exist, the bigger they become. And so the reason that donor-advised funds in Israel are not yet massive is that the first one, which is Keshet, was established only six years ago — really five years ago — unlike donor-advised funds in the U.S., where some of them are a hundred years old.

But [since the creation of donor-advised funds], the donation of shares has finally become a thing. … The more people do it, the more Israelis choose to do it. And I think that the Wiz choice came as a result of many years of practice that showed that it really is the right timing. This is how big it becomes when you do it at the right time. And it has to be a part of a conversation, during a deal, any deal. Whether it’s a “secondary,” whether it’s an exit, whether it’s an IPO — there always has to be a component that talks about philanthropy, not as a nice thing to do, but as the right thing to do.

Read the full interview here.