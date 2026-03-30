Your Daily Phil: Diaspora Jews raise alarm on extremist violence in West Bank

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the growing calls of Diaspora Jewish leaders for the Israeli government to crack down on extremist violence against Palestinians, and report on a recent gathering, organized by Natan Fund and Upstart, to boost grassroots organizations that were formed post-Oct. 7. In the latest installment of eJP’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite,” Barry Finestone encourages institutions to examine whether their governance structures and practices can better meet present-day needs; Michal Ben-Dov offers a window into the internal dilemmas facing Israeli fundraisers during the current war; and Rabbi Simcha Scholar draws a lesson for Jewish philanthropy from the flurry of Passover prep underway in so many households this week. Also in this issue: Flora Cassen, Dov Ben-Shimon and Nikki Farahanchi.

What We’re Watching

Michael Dorf’s 33rd Annual Downtown Seder is taking place tonight at City Winery in Manhattan, featuring New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, former CNN anchor Don Lemon, singer David Broza and comedian Modi, among others.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Some of the leading figures in Jewish philanthropy, as well as communal leaders and even right-wing Israeli commentators, are raising their voices in a rare chorus against the rise of violence by Israeli extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank, as the frequency and brazenness of the attacks prompted even those who once dismissed the issue as fringe and exaggerated to issue public condemnations and calls for action.

Likely by design, this rise in extremist violence comes as Israel and the broader Jewish world are focusing their attention and resources elsewhere. Israel is currently fighting a war on two fronts — an air campaign against Iran and ground-and-air operations against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon — and is defending its military actions in the international arena. Jews abroad are both grappling with rising antisemitism, much of which is at least nominally connected to Israel and Zionism, and also rallying diplomatic and public support for Israel.

If nothing else, all of these efforts are hampered by Israeli extremist violence against Palestinian civilians. The Israeli military has already diverted several hundred troops from Lebanon to the West Bank to address the issue. For many of Israel’s supporters abroad, at a time when the country is facing growing challenges on the world stage, these attacks give ammunition to the Jewish state’s detractors.

More than 3,000 Diaspora Jewish figures — donors, rabbis and organizational leaders, among others — have so far signed onto a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which was drafted by The London Initiative, a growing international network of liberal Zionists that launched last year, calling on him to push the government to crack down on the violence.

Herzog responded to the letter today, writing to the signatories that he shared their “conviction that these acts of violence stand in stark contradiction to the values upon which Israel was founded and to the enduring ethical tradition of the Jewish people. Our heritage emphasizes the sanctity of human life, and grounds it in a basic biblical tenet: ‘You shall love the stranger’ — a foundational moral principle that has defined the Jewish people across generations.”

In recent days, a growing number of right-wing Israeli figures have also started condemning the violence, including some voices from within the settlement movement, who see these attacks as jeopardizing the entire enterprise. Israeli commentator Amit Segal — who previously dismissed allegations of Israeli extremist violence as a “scam” — published an extended condemnation of the phenomenon yesterday, calling it “morally inexcusable.”

This growing chorus of condemnations from within Israel’s security services, as well as from these Israeli right-wing figures, are signaling to Diaspora Jews that this is an issue they can weigh in on. For Diaspora donors, efforts to combat this violence — through interventions for the at-risk Israeli youth who are more likely to perpetrate it or by supporting peace initiatives and efforts to strengthen the rule or law — may also become a greater priority.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.