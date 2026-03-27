Your Daily Phil: Remembering Edna Foa, who gave PTSD sufferers hope for a cure

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Itzik Shmuli, director of UJA-Federation of New York’s Israel office, about his organization’s work over the past month of war with Iran and Hezbollah. We speak with friends and colleagues of Edna Foa, the developer of a revolutionary treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, who died this week, and report on a new American Jewish Committee study, which found that social media was driving the current wave of antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Yaron Neudorfer on the role of cross-sector collaboration in ensuring Israel’s national resilience, and one by Tsahi Shemesh on shifting assumptions about Jewish visibility and safety among Jewish youth. Also in this issue: Theodore Sasson and Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis, Ariella Raviv and Bret Stephens and Jeremy Ben-Ami.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

The Pentagon is mulling sending an additional 10,000 troops to the Middle East, after calling up thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division earlier this week.

UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York are holding a rally this morning in Manhattan to celebrate the City Council’s passage of two pieces of legislation establishing buffer zones around schools and places of worship.

On Sunday, Atlanta’s Jewish Community Relations Council is leading an Interfaith Hunger Seder focused on the issue of food insecurity.

What You Should Know

Itzik Shmuli, the head of UJA-Federation of New York’s Israel Office, spent the past week crisscrossing Israel, visiting the sites of major Iranian and Hezbollah strikes, speaking with survivors and local government officials from the southern towns of Arad and Dimona to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and the Upper Galilee. “Some of our ability to have a finger on the pulse when things are really at a dizzying pace is to be on the ground,” Shmuli told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We are supporting nearly 500 organizations, and we try to be in touch with them daily. We are also in contact with the [Israel Defense Forces’] Home Front Command and government ministries, to try to understand the chaotic reality that we are living in,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday, which was interrupted by two rounds of air-raid sirens. “We are trying to find where the weak points are, where we can play a role, what’s relevant for philanthropy.”

In the current war, Shmuli said, UJA-Federation of New York has four primary focuses in Israel: emergency aid to the municipalities hit by Iranian and Hezbollah attacks and their displaced populations; supporting Holocaust survivors, elderly citizens and people with disabilities; increasing mental health services; and improving public bomb shelters.

Reflecting on his visit to Dimona this week, after it was hit by an Iranian missile, wounding dozens and leaving hundreds homeless, Shmuli said he was struck by how many volunteers and nonprofits had turned out to help. “On one side of the street, you see the destruction. And on the other side of the street, you see this [organization’s] tent and that [organization’s] tent. There were thousands of volunteers, all in their T-shirts, from this nonprofit and that movement and that youth group. It was Israel at its absolute best,” he said.

Commenting on the challenges facing Israeli society today, Shmuli noted that the current conflict follows more than two years of war, amid a “tsunami of trauma and burnout,” especially for children and teenagers. “There’s really strong resilience, but this doesn’t come without a cost,” he said. “The population hasn’t had much time to recover and to take a breath.”

Shmuli heaped praise on his American colleagues, whom he said were stepping up to support Israel even as the number of requests has grown. “We put our needs on the table for the federation, and the answer we get is ‘YES,’ in all capital letters,” he said.

“I don’t see any erosion in that support,” he said. “American Jewry is showing up.”

Read the full interview here.