Your Daily Phil: Deadly Haifa missile strike reveals urgent need for accessible bomb shelters

Good Monday morning and moadim lesimcha!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a deadly missile strike in Haifa and the importance of accessible bomb shelters. We get the inside story on a $20 million naming gift to JCC Chicago from the Hecktman family, and speak with Canadian Jewish communal leaders about the struggles facing Jews in the Great White North. We feature an opinion piece by Rafael Medoff calling for full use of the law in responding to gallery exhibits and public works with antisemitic imagery and messages; Adam S. Ferziger addresses a philanthropic dilemma highlighted in the latest issue of Yeshiva University’s Torah To-Go series; and Rabbi Dan Ross identifies six “rabbinic personae” to guide toward the leadership pipeline. Also in this issue: Andres Spokoiny, Michael J. Feuer and Josh Kramer.

What We’re Watching

President Donald Trump will issue a Passover greeting to Jewish leaders in the White House this afternoon.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israeli search-and-rescue workers pulled four bodies — a couple in their 80s, their son in his 40s and a woman in her mid-30s — from the rubble of a building in the northern port city of Haifa this morning after it was struck by an Iranian missile, Magen David Adom medics said.

Initial reports indicate that the four people had taken shelter in the six-story building’s stairwell when the air-raid sirens sounded, unable to make it to the public shelter nearby due to the couple’s age. The devastating strike, which largely destroyed the building despite the missile’s warhead apparently not detonating, yet again highlighted the importance of bomb shelters and the deadly cost that comes from people not being able to reach them, particularly those who are elderly or disabled.

As the war against Iran and Hezbollah enters its sixth week, and missiles and rockets continue to rain down on Israeli cities and towns, organizations that advocate for people with disabilities are calling for the government to address this long-standing issue.

“In every attack, every round of fighting, every war, the number of people with disabilities who are wounded is above their representation in the population because they are the most vulnerable — like the couple today [in Haifa] and the carer who was killed in Tel Aviv [on the first day of the war] because she stayed with her client,” Idit Saragusti, the director of policy implementation at the disability advocacy nonprofit Bizchut, told eJewishPhilanthropy today. “The problem has been known for years and years and years.”

Throughout the war, the Knesset has held multiple committee hearings on the subject, though these have yet to lead to substantive changes on the ground. “For years, we have been asking [for help], and yet no formal plan to address this issue has been created,” Yuval Wagner, the founder and chair of the disability nonprofit Accessibility Israel, said in such a Knesset hearing last month.

As is often the case, the issue can be traced to arguments over who is responsible for addressing it. In Israel, the Welfare Ministry is largely tasked with supporting Israelis with disabilities. While the ministry acknowledges its responsibility to ensure access to bomb shelters for people living in the facilities it oversees, it does not believe that it must do so for Israelis with disabilities who live at home or are otherwise not under its direct oversight. According to the ministry, providing accessible protection for that population is the responsibility of the local government, which is broadly responsible for building and maintaining public shelters.

The problem, of course, is funding. “The local governments don’t have the ability to do this alone. That is, unless they get the resources to address it,” Saragusti said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.