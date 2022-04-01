Your Daily Phil: Amnesty USA head apologizes to Congress + An (almost) post-COVID donor gala

Good Friday morning!

One of the last Jewish donor galas to take place in 2020 was the Generosity Signature Event, UJA-Federation of New York’s annual swanky soiree for the 20s and 30s set, which snuck in under the wire on Feb. 27 of that year. And at this year’s Generosity event held last night, had it not been for the venue staff in masks and the vaccine card check at the door, it would have been hard to know that the pandemic had happened at all.

The event’s lighthearted atmosphere is a sign of how much things have changed at Jewish gatherings in just a few months. At UJA-Federation’s Wall Street Dinner, which took place in early December on the cusp of the Omicron surge and drew an intergenerational crowd, some masks were scattered around the room. Not so at the event last night, which was held at Capitale, a self-described “lavish” venue housed in a former bank on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Some 600 people uninhibitedly mobbed together on a dance floor in a sea of slim-cut navy suits and evening wear while a band played a set of songs dating from the crowd’s childhood from the mid-aughts to the mid-2010s (at one point, the frontman transitioned between 2014’s “Uptown Funk” into “Hot In Herre,” released in 2002).

Unlike other UJA-Federation events, this one placed philanthropy in the background. There was no fundraising goal for the night and no expectation that attendees would open their wallets. There was a raffle, and the event tickets ranged from $195 to $275, but a note on the registration page cautioned that the first $175 of the ticket was not tax deductible because it went to the cost of the event.

The idea, a spokesperson explained, was to introduce UJA-Federation to young professionals and get them involved. Screens around the room displayed short messages about the organization’s work, such that people danced, drank cocktails and ate finger food underneath a video header reading “UKRAINE CRISIS,” and posed for photographs not far from a sign about combating antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

About an hour into the night, a five-minute video highlighted UJA-Federation’s work on COVID-19 aid, Ukraine relief, combating antisemitism and more. “No one could have imagined, two years ago, what would happen domestically, nationally or globally,” Peri Mendelsohn, one of the event’s co-chairs, said in a recorded message. “We’re here because we set the standard for the next generation of philanthropy, here in New York City and beyond.” Then it was back to partying, (almost) like it was February 2020.