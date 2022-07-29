Your Daily Phil: A new Ukrainian resettlement grant initiative + Nonprofit security grant money inches forward

Good Friday morning!

The Jewish Federations of North America is allocating $1 million to a new Ukrainian Resettlement Grant Initiative, which will match the funding individual federations give to local Jewish Family Services agencies in support of refugee resettlement. The Shapiro Foundation and the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston are lead funders for the initiative.

The matching grants are to help local JFS’ hire two staff positions: a Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking caseworker to work with families, and a volunteer coordinator to manage broader assistance to refugees with Jewish and interfaith partners. JFNA expects those roles to support welcome circles – groups of people privately sponsoring resettlement – but is flexible with how communities choose to use the funding.

“It’s based on…the unique goals of that community and the skills and expertise of the local agency,” Darcy Hirsh, managing director of public affairs at JFNA, told eJewishPhilanthropy. The funding “provides flexibility for the local community to support Ukrainians in the way that makes the most sense for them.”

Though colloquially referred to as refugees, most Ukrainians resettling in the U.S. don’t have that status under U.S. law. Refugee applications take years to approve, so to speed up the process of bringing Ukrainians to safety, they are in the U.S. as humanitarian parolees, which allows non-citizens to temporarily live here for “urgent humanitarian reasons.”

The parolee program trades speed for security. Ukrainians – much like Afghans airlifted to the U.S. in August 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan – can only stay in the U.S. for two years; have no pathway to citizenship without congressional approval; and can’t access the established network of federal refugee resettlement aid.

As a result, “the responsibility is really falling on our local communities, nonprofits, [and] private citizens to step up and support [Ukrainians] that are coming,” Hirsh said. In helping Ukrainian parolees, the JFNA is applying lessons from a similar grant program for Afghan resettlement from earlier this year, where matching grants to 15 local federations helped resettle roughly 1,000 Afghans.

Interfaith partnerships were essential to the resettlement, Hirsh said. Federations were able “to support synagogues, working with churches and mosques and other faith partners, to band together to provide a welcome circle…It’s those same partnerships that we’re leaning on to support Ukrainians as well.”

The grant program is revamping a long-dormant aspect of JFS’ work with private, rather than public, funding. Though historically JFS resettled Jewish refugees, many local agencies stopped resettlement efforts once the wave of Soviet Jewish immigration dwindled in the late 1990s.

“Part of the issue with resettling those fleeing from the former Soviet Union was that as the numbers went down, the levels of government assistance went down,” Hirsh said. “So those agencies weren’t able to keep the same number of staff because there wasn’t that need. This program is quite different…from the get-go, the agencies are not receiving a lot of government funding, because it is a private sponsorship program.”