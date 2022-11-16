Your Daily Phil: A new SRE report + Advertising Judaism during an NFL game

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we look at a new report on sexual misconduct policies from the SRE Network, and feature an op-ed by IJS’ Rabbi Josh Feigelson on why the institution ran an ad during an NFL game. Also in this newsletter: U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Rabbi Jeremy Bruce, Israel Experience’s Amos Hermon, Mariam Ahmady and Selena Gomez. We’ll start with the scene at the 25th anniversary gala of NYC’s Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Speaking from the podium last night at the 25th anniversary gala of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York City’s Holocaust museum, Leya Kaufman, the granddaughter of a survivor, recounted how an Instagram user recently told her that she should die in another Holocaust.

“Our generation is tasked with protecting our people from this ever happening again,” Kaufman, 33, told the attendees seated around tables at the museum in Battery Park, on the southern tip of Manhattan. “We must act, again, together with our allies, ensuring education for anyone who falls victim to dangerous propaganda, and investing in security for Jewish life.”

Kaufman’s speech encapsulated the tone of the gala, which was at once a celebration of the institution’s achievements — welcoming 2 million visitors in total since it was founded, including tens of thousands of students annually — and a lament that lethal antisemitism is still present in the world. There were multiple references throughout the night to Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks.

The museum raised $1 million ahead of the gala, which honored the five men who founded the museum, whose planning began in 1982 and which opened 15 years later.

At the gala, the museum announced a few new initiatives — an exhibit for children about the Danish rescue that ferried Jews from Denmark to safety in Sweden; a $20,000 scholarship for at least one graduating high school senior who writes an essay about Jewish life in Europe during the era of the Holocaust; and a program to train undergraduates to teach about the Holocaust to middle and high school students.

“When we started this dinner, 25 years ago, there were a lot more survivors who stood up,” said the museum’s CEO, Jack Kliger, after asking survivors, their children and their grandchildren to rise. “But now, 25 years later, cumulatively more people are standing up than ever before.”