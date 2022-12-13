Your Daily Phil: 50 years of Lions of Judah + Yoga for the youth

Worthy Reads

Volunteers Are Future Donors: Donors and volunteers are often treated as two different populations, but do they need to be mutually exclusive? That’s the question Lisa Zola Greer asks in Philanthropy451, citing sources that note 85% of volunteers are also donors to the same nonprofit where they volunteer and that volunteers are 66% more likely to donate financially to the organization they support than those who do not volunteer: “In terms of dollars, this study found that Americans who volunteer at nonprofits give an average of 10 times more money to charity than people who don’t volunteer… So what does this all tell us? It tells us that putting volunteers into one ‘box’ and putting donors into another, mutually exclusive box, isn’t helpful. In fact, the new donors who can sustain our organizations long term may be right in front of us — and we just don’t see them. This isn’t only true for young people. Witness bequests, where receiving ‘surprise’ gifts from donors that aren’t on your ‘major donor’ list is a common occurrence. Most nonprofits are surprised to find out that, although the bequest donor wasn’t on your ‘list,’ they had been volunteering for your organization. And you had no idea they existed.” [Philanthropy451]



Be Transparent on Pay: With New York City now requiring salary ranges in job advertisements and California and Washington State on the road to do so next month, more and more nonprofits are becoming transparent about pay, writes Drew Lindsay in The Chronicle of Philanthropy: “Since the pandemic, nonprofit workers increasingly assess the values of a nonprofit and are grateful to find groups that are upfront about pay, [senior consultant with the Development Guild Mary] Plum says. ‘It’s showing trust, honesty, respect — all of that. I’ve had people thank the organization for sharing the information.’ The seemingly simple act of telling job applicants what salary to expect has cascading effects. Publishing salaries in job ads can raise awkward questions about pay equity and fairness, particularly within an organization where salaries may be lagging [behind] market rates. Simply put: Staff will compare salary ranges listed in ads to what they earn and ask about differences… Nonprofits leaders agree that the changes are for the better, but at least a few organizations are paying lip service to transparency by defining salary ranges so broadly as to be useless. ‘I have seen one organization post a salary range of $0 to $200,000,’ says Lisa McKeown, a compensation expert with Nonprofit HR. ‘That says you’re really not taking this seriously.’” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]