Tariff tumult provides a unique opportunity to support Israeli small businesses

In times of war and crisis, Jewish people have always responded with open hearts and generous hands. We raise funds, send supplies and offer comfort from afar. But as Israel’s economic crisis stretches into its twentieth month and airlines again make deep cuts to their Tel Aviv routes, we must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough to help Israelis not only survive, but thrive?

The sobering reality is this: While the headlines have focused on the front lines, an economic emergency has gripped Israel’s home front. Since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly half of Israel’s small businesses have reported severe disruptions to their operations. According to the Israel Small and Medium Enterprises Authority, small businesses — defined as those with up to 100 employees — make up 99.5% of all businesses in Israel. That’s nearly 700,000 enterprises, accounting for over 60% of private-sector employment and nearly half of Israel’s GDP.

These are not abstract numbers. These are real people — the entrepreneurs, artisans, shop owners and members of family businesses who form the backbone of Israel’s social and economic fabric. When we talk about building a resilient Israel, it starts with them.

While these businesses struggle to stay afloat, we have been defaulting to charity as our only means of response. Make no mistake — philanthropy is vital. But what Israeli small businesses need most today is not just a donation. It’s dignity through economic opportunity.

They need customers. They need orders. They need reliable cash flow to keep their doors open, pay their employees and suppliers (often other small businesses themselves) and support their families.

Recent shifts in global trade policy put us at a unique crossroads. While tariffs on Chinese goods continue to swing unpredictably — just last month, the U.S. announced another round of significant tariff increases on key Chinese imports — tariffs on Israeli products have stabilized at the new global minimum of 10%.

This has created a rare window when many Israeli products have become relatively more affordable and competitive in the American market. With ongoing geopolitical tensions and the fragility of global supply chains, especially those tied to China, organizations and businesses across the U.S. are actively seeking more stable, values-aligned sources for their procurement needs.

In other words, this isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a smart economic decision.

It’s time to expand our vision of what it means to support Israel. For decades, we’ve faithfully used our allocations budgets to fund Israeli nonprofits and resilience projects. But how often do we look at our operational budgets — the dollars we spend every day on goods, services and supplies — and ask: Could we be spending this in Israel?

At Esek, we’ve seen firsthand how impactful this shift can be. Since our launch just a year ago, individuals and organizations from around the world have used our platform to show their love for Israel not only through words, but through action. This year, we are on track to provide over $1 million in direct value to Israeli small businesses — many of which are sole proprietorships or micro-enterprises with just one to three employees. These are precisely the businesses most at risk today. Many are sitting on inventory they cannot sell, starved of the cash flow they need to survive. And without that cash flow, they become ineligible for even the most concessional, social welfare-minded loans.

In response to this moment, we are launching the Esek B2B Concierge Service: a dedicated initiative to help organizations, federations, synagogues and businesses around the world source the products they already purchase, but from Israeli small businesses. Whether you’re looking for event materials, donor gifts, household items, retail inventory, or custom merchandise, our team will serve as your bridge to the best of Israeli creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. We handle the sourcing, logistics and export process, making it easier than ever to turn your purchasing power into real, lasting impact.

Imagine the impact if we channeled just a fraction of our everyday spending toward supporting Israeli small businesses. Imagine the pride in knowing that every product we purchase keeps a family business alive, a young entrepreneur’s dream afloat or a community’s economy thriving.

If you believe in supporting an Israel that is resilient, creative and economically independent, now is the time to put that belief into action.

Andrew Keene is the founder of Esek.