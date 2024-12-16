Empowering Israel through small business: The ESEK model

On Dec. 28, 2023, I landed in Tel Aviv not as a tourist but as an oleh chadash — a new immigrant. While my decision to make aliyah was deeply personal, the timing just weeks after the tragedy of Oct. 7 tied my arrival to Israel’s collective moment of crisis. Amid the ongoing war, I witnessed firsthand the economic strain rippling across the country: tourism at a standstill, small businesses struggling and families facing profound uncertainty.

Small businesses are the backbone of Israel’s economy and culture, accounting for over half of GDP and providing critical employment in communities across the country. Yet today, these businesses face a trifecta of challenges: the loss of tourist revenue, disruptions caused by reserve duty requirements, and difficulty accessing global markets. While grassroots efforts have encouraged Jewish communities around the world to buy from Israel, these campaigns often lack the infrastructure, visibility and curated approach needed to sustain meaningful support for small businesses over the long term.

My professional career has been centered around using business and technology to solve problems and create better, more valuable experiences. After meeting with dozens of small business owners from across Israeli society both demographically and geographically, the same challenges kept emerging: They need the infrastructure to connect people and communities around the world with the stories and products of Israeli small businesses; but more than a marketplace, they need a bridge between Israel’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and a world eager to engage with it.

I launched ESEK to address critical gaps in how small businesses engage with the global market. My goal is to be a true partner to small businesses to help unlock new opportunities, partnerships and markets around the world.

First, we source unique products directly from small businesses, especially those in Israel’s geographic and social peripheries who are often the hardest hit economically by the current conflict. We pay prices set by the small business, offer advance payments and purchase in volume, providing our partners with reliable and meaningful revenue streams.

Second, we remove the logistical barriers that often prevent small businesses from selling abroad so that small businesses can focus on what they do best. By including global shipping costs and ensuring every product is sent directly from Israel, we eliminate the “sticker shock” of international shipping fees that often deters potential buyers. Additionally, every package comes with a card telling the story of the entrepreneur behind the product, creating a personal connection that elevates the act of buying into an act of solidarity and cultural exchange.

Barak Illouz, founder of Berko Design Studio, in his studio in Ein Ayala, Israel, holding his Bauhaus-inspired Terrazzo Chanukiah. Courtesy/ESEK

Finally, we leverage the power of technology and social media to elevate Israeli small businesses. Their products are featured alongside engaging digital content that highlights the unique stories behind each item, fostering a deeper connection between people around the world and the small businesses they support. This storytelling-first approach to Israel presents a tapestry of people, creativity and innovation. It also provides a window into Israeli society for communities, schools, federations and synagogues, which we further bring to life through community programs, webinars and fairs.

With the approach of Hanukkah this year, ESEK launched an initiative to support families internally displaced by Oct. 7 who are now moving to new, more permanent housing. With the support of generous individuals and organizations around the world, we assembled “care packages” of Judaica needed to start a new home — sourced from small businesses, of course — ensuring these families receive not only tangible support but also a sense of connection and care from the Jewish community during this difficult time. These packages exemplify ESEK’s dual mission: uplifting those in need while providing much-needed revenue to Israeli small businesses.

Technology offers us a way to stand with Israel even from afar. With a few clicks, anyone can connect to and support Israeli small businesses, bringing a taste of Israel’s artistry and entrepreneurship into their home.

As Hanukkah approaches, I ask everyone who says they stand with Israel to turn that sentiment into action. Supporting Israel is not just about resilience; it’s about opportunity. When you purchase from an Israeli small business, you’re not just buying a product — you’re participating in a story, empowering a family and strengthening an economy. As communities around the world actively contribute to Israel’s rebuilding, supporting Israel’s entrepreneurs, their families and their communities needs to be a core tenant of our efforts. Together, we can ensure that Israel’s small businesses thrive, its communities endure and its entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire the world.

Andrew Keene is the founder of ESEK, a social business with a mission to connect people and communities around the world with the remarkable products and stories of Israeli small businesses.