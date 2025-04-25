Your Daily Phil: Thousands more suspect votes discovered in World Zionist Congress election

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we get the scoop on thousands of newly identified suspect votes in the ongoing World Zionist Congress elections and interview Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, ahead of his organization’s upcoming Global Forum Conference. We feature an opinion piece by Bruce David Klein about raising funds as a filmmaker to tell an American Jewish story on his own terms, and one by Rabbi Ari Perten and Ezra Kopelowitz about creating Jewish educational programming for interfaith couples that is accessible and builds community. Also in this newsletter: Dani Dayan, Gil Sagiv and Larry Summers.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

The American Jewish Committee’s annual Global Forum Conference kicks off on Sunday in New York. Headline speakers will include Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, members of the European and Brazilian legislatures, as well as Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl. John Spencer, the chair of urban warfare studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute, and former Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass will also be speaking.

The Israeli nonprofit OneFamily, which works with bereaved families, is holding a Shabbaton near the Sea of Galilee this weekend for parents who have lost children in wars or terror attacks ahead of next week’s Israeli Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron.

The Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel will host its annual memorial ceremony in honor of North Americans who were killed in war or terror attacks. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is expected to attend the event, in which eight names will be added to the organization’s memorial wall: Regev Amar, Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Netta Epstein, Omer Neutra, Yona Bezalel Brief, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist.

What You Should Know

The World Zionist Congress’ election committee has discovered thousands more suspicious votes that were cast in the ongoing American election, after rejecting nearly 2,000 votes that were deemed to have been fraudulent earlier this month, multiple sources in Israel and the United States told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The Area Election Committee, which oversees the election, has not identified the slates for whom the votes were cast.

Together with the original tossed votes — which represented more than 2% of the total votes at that point — these additional suspect ballots represent a significant percentage of the total votes cast, which likely means that there will be a delay in releasing the results of the election, which ends May 4, in order to conduct a thorough audit of ballots.

The slates running in the election were informed about the matter in a meeting on Thursday, the sources said, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

David Yaari, the chair of the “general Zionist” Kol Israel slate and chair of the World Confederation of the United Zionists, confirmed to eJP that the slates had been informed of the newly identified suspect ballots. “If there is indeed proof of voter fraud by any of the parties, not only must those votes be disqualified, but those parties must be sanctioned and penalized,” Yaari said today, adding that multiple offenders need to be disqualified entirely from the election. “Without penalty, it’s an incentive to continue fraud.”

The World Zionist Congress’ American elections, which are held every five years, determine who will represent roughly a third of the democratic body and therefore influences who controls an annual budget of more than $1 billion, as well as the authority to speak on behalf of Zionist Jews worldwide. This year’s election is already the largest on record, both in terms of the number of votes cast and the number of slates running.

Figures within the Zionist movement describe the suspected voter fraud as a two-fold issue: an immediate, practical problem that needs to be addressed and a more insidious act that deteriorates overall trust in the institution.

Yaari, who decried the “mudslinging” that has been seen in the current election, added that he believed that the Zionist movement needed to entirely overhaul the election system to better make use of technological solutions to make the process more efficient and transparent. “The Zionist movement needs to innovate the election. The election irregularities and alleged fraud can be fixed with innovation and new digital solutions,” he said, citing the blockchain as a potential solution for authenticating voters.

“Every territory and every [Zionist] federation should hold elections in 2030, and the Zionist movement should create the technological solution through innovation to solve these problems,” said Yaari, who is also vice chair of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.

Earlier this month, eJP revealed that the AEC had identified some 1,900 votes that were found to be suspect, having been tied to apparently randomly generated email addresses, prepaid credit cards or suspicious addresses. All of them were cast for the same two unidentified slates. After evaluating the matter, the AEC decided to reject all of the suspicious ballots and said that it did not yet have evidence of direct involvement by the slates in question in the fraudulent voting scheme. It added that it would continue to investigate the matter and would take criminal action if warranted.

Several slates, mainly those in the center and on the left, have demanded that the AEC take more forceful action in response to the fraudulent votes, calling for the slates in question to be disqualified from the election and for the voters involved to be barred from voting in the future.

