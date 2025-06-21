Jewish groups hail president for ‘historic’ order to strike Iranian underground nuclear facilities

Alongside praise, Jewish groups also call for increased 'vigilance' in the wake of the attacks

American and international Jewish organizations hailed President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s subterranean nuclear facilities on Saturday, calling it a “historic” move that improves global security.

“The world will be safer when the threat of Iran’s illicit nuclear weapons programs is eliminated once and for all. The President is right: this is an historic moment for the United States, Israel and the world,” Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said in a statement.

Late Saturday night, Trump announced in a social media post that the U.S. had dropped ”a full payload of BOMBS” on the fortified, underground nuclear enrichment site Fordow, along with nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

Hours later, in a White House address, he added: “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. … Remember, there are many targets left.”

In the hours after the attack, mainstream Jewish groups universally lauded the strikes, which came just over a week after Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities in the opening salvo of an extensive military campaign dubbed Operation Rising Lion. Since then, Israel and some Jewish organizations have pushed the United States to join the war as its military has access to the “bunker busting” bombs needed to strike some of Iran’s more extensively fortified nuclear facilities.

Alongside the praise for the attack, security-focused organizations also said that they were increasing their vigilance amid concerns of potential attacks on Jewish sites in response to the strikes.

“The decision by the United States to strike Iranian nuclear facilities creates a dynamic and uncertain environment that could have ripple effects globally, including here at home,” Richard Priem, CEO of the Community Security Service, said in a statement. “Our primary concern is always the safety and security of the Jewish community. We are proactively advising our communities to elevate their security posture and remain acutely aware of their surroundings.”

In a message to Jewish communities, the Secure Communities Network said it “urges continued vigilance” in response to the American strikes on Iran and encouraged communities to “connect with your local security professional.”

Highlighting Iran’s longtime support for international terror, the Anti-Defamation League said that it was coordinating with law enforcement to protect Jewish institutions.

“We are engaged with elected officials in Washington, D.C., and across the country to ensure the safety of the Jewish community is a top priority,” the ADL said. “We will also continue to work closely with law enforcement and our communal partners to ensure Jewish communities around the globe are safe.”

Saying that it “could not be prouder to have the United States join together with the State of Israel in defense of the free world,” the Jewish Federations of North America added that it was also working to boost security in its 146 member communities.

“We are actively coordinating with partners across government and civil society to ensure our communities remain vigilant, prepared, and protected at this critical time,” JFNA said.

Calling the strikes “justified,” AIPAC noted the threats to the United States posed by the Islamic Republic.

“Iran is responsible for countless deaths of Americans, and a regime that threatens ‘Death to America’ must not have a nuclear weapon,” the pro-Israel lobbying group said in a statement. “A nuclear-armed Iran would pose a grave danger to U.S. forces across the region, trigger a regional nuclear arms race, and pose an existential threat to our most reliable ally, Israel.”

Breaking from the more critical response to the strikes by some Democratic lawmakers, who said the strikes were conducted without necessary congressional approval, the Democratic Majority for Israel said the Iranian regime’s unwillingness to end its nuclear program through diplomatic negotiations left the United States “with no choice but to take decisive military action.”

“Israel has done important work to degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure, weakening its military leadership and ballistic missiles program, but the only sensible end to this conflict is ending Iran’s enrichment capability,” DMFI said. “We urge the Trump Administration to continue to stand with our friend and ally, Israel. That includes continuing to replenish interceptors and other military equipment that has been depleted from Iran’s attacks as well as providing political and diplomatic support.”

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder, who has maintained close ties with Trump, called the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities “a meaningful step toward securing peace.”

“Over the past year, Israel has dismantled Iran’s once-vast proxy network and reshaped the regional security landscape. Now, with the nuclear threat off the table, people from Tel Aviv to Tehran can begin to imagine a safer and more hopeful future,” Lauder wrote on X.

In a joint statement, Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, the chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, described the American strikes on Iran as “defensive” and necessary to “[prevent] Iran from reaching a nuclear threshold.”

“Preventing a nuclear Iran is not only a moral imperative; it is a vital American and global security interest. We urge the international community to support this effort and to stand unified against regimes that seek to sow chaos, terror, and war,” Berns Korn and Daroff said.