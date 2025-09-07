It’s not in Heaven: The future of Judaism is here and now

The following is adapted from the author’s address to the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism board meeting on Sept. 7, 2025.

Before I begin, I want to take a moment to introduce myself: My name is Daphne Macedonia, and I’m honored to serve as the international president of USY. I’m a high school senior from Pittsburgh, and outside of USY you can usually find me choreographing musicals at my JCC, playing softball, leading youth services at my synagogue or captaining my school’s quiz bowl team.

Courtesy/USY

Most importantly, I’m someone who is proud to be Jewish and proud to be part of the Conservative/Masorti movement.

When I was younger, I thought Judaism was something you inherited — something passed down by parents, Hebrew school teachers or synagogues. And in a way, that’s true. I am who I am because of the people who came before me and built Jewish life.

But over the past few years, especially through USY, I’ve learned something else: Being Jewish isn’t just about what we’re given; it’s about what we give back.

There’s a verse in Deuteronomy I keep coming back to: “Lo bashamayim he,” “It is not in Heaven” (30:12). This tradition, this responsibility, isn’t distant or out of reach. It’s not reserved for scholars or rabbis. It’s close. It’s real. It belongs to all of us.

The Torah adds: “For the thing is very close to you — in your mouth and in your heart so you can do it.”

To “do it” means living Jewishly in ways that are real for you. It means caring enough to keep learning, to keep trying and to keep choosing Judaism, again and again. You don’t need to be perfect. You don’t need to have all the answers. You just need to show up — with your words, your heart and your actions.

Because if it’s not in Heaven, that means it’s here. And if it’s here, then we can’t wait for someone else to take care of it. We can’t delegate it to rabbis, day schools or “the next generation.” Judaism survives when we show up.

That’s the heart of what I see in this movement.

I want to share something personal. Since winning the role of international president, a woman from my synagogue — quick shoutout to Karen Galor — has told me again and again that I am the future of Judaism. That the future is in my hands. I won’t lie: That terrified me, to this day it still terrifies me. It feels like a huge weight, a responsibility too big for someone my age. But I’ve realized that feeling scared means I understand how important this work is.

The Talmud teaches in Pirkei Avot (2:16): “It is not your responsibility to finish the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.”

We may not solve every challenge facing our communities, but we are absolutely obligated to try. That means putting in the work to make Jewish life meaningful, accessible and real. It means investing in youth not just as “the future,” but as people who already lead, already care deeply and already live Jewish values out loud.

It also means confronting difficult questions: Are we truly doing everything possible to help people feel a genuine sense of belonging to Judaism? Not just in their minds, but in their hearts, souls and within the communities they call home?

Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel once said, “What we need more than anything else is not textbooks, but text-people.” I love that. Because it reminds me that being Jewish isn’t just about what we know — it’s about how we live. How we show up for each other. How we commit ourselves to something bigger than ourselves.

That’s what I’m trying to do in USY this year. Not just run programs or boost numbers, but build something that matters. Something lasting. Helping Jewish teens feel not only proud to be Jewish, but responsible for it.

Because if it’s not in Heaven, and it really is up to us, then we have work to do. And I’m so grateful that we don’t have to do it alone.

Sitting here with all of you — leaders who have devoted your lives to this movement — I feel deeply humbled and energized, because I know we care about the same things.

We care about building synagogues that are warm and alive. We care about Jewish practices that address today’s questions. We care about Judaism that is lived, not just learned. And most of all, we care enough to take responsibility.

This Shabbat, I had the privilege of spending time with the USCJ board, people who are truly dedicated to keeping this movement alive. It was a powerful reminder of what it means to share sacred space with those who live their commitment to Jewish life with intention and heart. Being in that environment, surrounded by leaders who have built, nurtured and sustained our communities, deepened my sense of responsibility and inspired me as I continue this work through USY. That’s the beauty of this movement: it doesn’t just hand down tradition, it invites each generation to take ownership of it. And through USY, I see that happening every day. I see teens discovering that they’re not just part of the Jewish future — they’re part of the Jewish present, and they’re ready to lead.

So here’s what I’m asking: Let’s not treat Judaism like it’s someone else’s job. Let’s not assume someone else will take care of it. Let’s recommit — personally — to the daily, imperfect, sacred work of building Jewish life that lasts.

Because it’s not in Heaven. It’s in our hands. And I believe we can do something extraordinary with it.

Daphne Macedonia is the international president of USY, a role that includes representing teen voices on the board of directors of United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. She is a senior at Winchester Thurston School and attends Congregation Beth Shalom in Pittsburgh.