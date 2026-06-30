How Jews reinvented themselves — and America

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, the relationship between America and its Jewish community can best be understood as reciprocal. Jews reinvented themselves through the American experience, and they, in turn, helped reshape this nation.

Elsewhere, I have described this relationship as the “Jewish Contract with America” and have written about the founders’ attraction to the idea of America as a “New Zion.” The United States offered something historically unusual: a constitutional system that neither established a national religion nor limited citizenship on the basis of faith. The Constitution and the protections later reinforced by the Bill of Rights enabled Jews to become full citizens without surrendering their Jewish identity. Instead of asking, “How do we survive under someone else’s rule?” Jews in America could ask, “How do we help build our society?”

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From immigrant to American

The great immigration waves of the late 19th and early 20th centuries brought millions of Jews from Eastern Europe to American shores.

Many developed a dual sense of belonging: fully American and distinctively Jewish. This identity embraced democratic values, civic participation, educational achievement and social responsibility. Over time, elements of Jewish communal life, culture and traditions became woven into the broader fabric of American society.

If American society rewarded competition, talent and initiative, Jews recognized that success would require creativity, adaptability and the willingness to engage a dynamic culture built around the ideals of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

America’s tradition of religious liberty encouraged innovation. Rather than developing under a single centralized authority, American Jewish life diversified into distinct religious movements, adopting in many respects the denominational framework characteristic of American Christianity. Judaism in America increasingly became a matter of individual and communal choice.

From the outset, Jews also embraced what became known as the “Stuyvesant Principle“: the requirement that the community must care for its own. Synagogues, schools, social service and cultural organizations were built largely through voluntary communal initiative rather than state support.

How Jews helped reinvent America

Jewish participation helped normalize the idea that America could be a nation of many faiths rather than one dominated by a single religious tradition. Jewish civic leaders demonstrated that religious minorities could participate fully in public life while remaining true to their own heritage.

Many Jews saw it as their responsibility to strengthen the democratic principles that had made their own flourishing possible, including religious liberty, economic opportunity, freedom of speech and equal protection under the law.

Jewish Americans have had a profound influence on entertainment, literature, music and the arts as well, helping to shape what much of the world recognizes as American culture. Hollywood itself was significantly developed by Jewish immigrant entrepreneurs who recognized the possibilities of a new industry.

Jewish Americans have also played leading roles in universities, research institutions and the advancement of technology, medicine, science and the social sciences. American Jewish communities created extensive networks of hospitals, educational institutions, social service agencies, museums, charitable foundations and welfare organizations. Outside the Catholic Church, the Jewish communal ecosystem represents one of the nation’s largest religiously affiliated networks of voluntary services. Many of these institutions have long served not only Jews but the broader public, reinforcing America’s tradition of civic association and philanthropy.

Contemporary American Jewish life is marked by increasing ethnic and racial diversity, interfaith and blended families, new forms of religious expression and renewed engagement with Jewish learning and culture. It also reflects ongoing debates over democracy, antisemitism, immigration and Israel.

At the same time, the broader American experiment continues to be shaped by communities that preserve distinct identities while participating fully in the civic life of the nation.

In that sense, the American Jewish experience has been both a story of adaptation and an example of the broader American project: building a nation in which diverse communities preserve their heritage while contributing to a common civic culture.

Jonathan Sarna, the leading historian of American Judaism, has often emphasized the reciprocal nature of this relationship. In American Judaism: A History, he argues that America gave Jews unprecedented freedom, and Jews responded by continually reinventing Judaism. America did not simply provide a home for Jewish life; it fostered new forms of Jewish expression.

Hasia Diner, in The Jews of the United States, 1654 to 2000, demonstrates how ordinary Jewish immigrants became active participants in the making of urban America through commerce, labor activism, politics and culture.

As Oscar Handlin famously wrote: “I thought to write a history of the immigrants in America. Then I discovered that the immigrants were American history.” Jews were not merely absorbed into America; they helped define what America would become.

In many respects, America transformed Jews from a marginal minority into one of the world’s most vibrant and flourishing Jewish communities. At the same time, Jews contributed to the development of a more pluralistic American society. To borrow and adapt Handlin’s insight: The history of the Jews in America is not simply the story of a minority adapting to a nation; it is part of the story of how this nation itself was made.

In this moment

Is the American Jewish story entering a new chapter?

Over the past decade, significant cultural and political shifts have raised questions that many American Jews had not previously confronted. Rising antisemitism, increasing political polarization, changing patterns of identity and renewed debates over the meaning of pluralism have led some to ask whether the long-standing “contract with America” is under new strain.

History suggests that the relationship between America and its Jews has never been static. Each generation has redefined what it means to be both Jewish and American. The central question for the decades ahead may not be whether that contract has ended, but how it will be renewed.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the future of the American Jewish experience may once again depend on the same reciprocal process that shaped its past: America’s capacity to sustain a pluralistic democracy and the willingness of its Jewish citizens to continue participating in the unfinished work of building a common civic culture.

Steven Windmueller is emeritus professor of Jewish communal studies at the Jack H. Skirball Campus of HUC-JIR in Los Angeles.