Foundation for Jewish Camp taps interim CEO Jamie Simon to take full reins

Head of selection committee says Simon was chosen due to her significant experience within the camp world — a first for the organization

The Foundation for Jewish Camp’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to hire interim CEO Jamie Simon to serve in the role in a permanent capacity beginning Tuesday, the organization said.

Simon, the former chief program and strategy officer, has served in the interim role since the former CEO, Jeremy Fingerman, stepped down in March. She will be the 27-year-old organization’s fourth top executive.

In addition to being the first female CEO, Simon will be the first leader of the organization to come from a camping background, having worked for 17 years at the Tawonga Jewish Community Corporation in California, including six years as its CEO.

According to Jeffrey M. Solomon, chair of FJC’s selection committee, Simon’s extensive Jewish camping experience was a key factor in the board’s decision.

“When you think about the things that Jamie did at Tawonga and how she elevated things at Tawonga and what she’s been able to do at FJC even before stepping into this role,” Solomon told eJP. “Jamie elevates people, she elevates the organization, and her intimate knowledge of how camps operate is something that we haven’t had historically. And I just think for the next leg of growth, as we think about how we’re going to be more intentional about bringing to bear our capability set to elevate the whole industry, it’s time for us to have a great camp leader in that position, and Jamie fits that bill.”

Solomon added that FJC is in the process of developing its next five-year strategic plan, which includes a particular focus on integrating the concept of Jewish peoplehood into summer camps.

“When we talk about our goals and objectives, it’s really about enhancing, enriching and extending Jewish peoplehood,” he said. “We’re doing that with a little more intentionality to ensure the place of Jewish camping in the pantheon of important Jewish pillars. … Having somebody [as CEO] who’s been able to do that at both the camp level, at the movement level and now at the national level with an organization like ours, that’s why Jamie makes so much sense to us.”

Solomon said that the selection committee came in with a “very open mind” about the position, considering several candidates before settling on Simon.

“After our extensive search with many qualified candidates, it was clear that Jamie is the best leader to steward the organization’s next chapter,” FJC board Chair Jim Heeger said in a statement. “She has already demonstrated extraordinary leadership within the organization’s ranks, developed strong relationships with partners and has lived and breathed the mission and values of Jewish camp throughout her decades-long professional career.”

In its announcement, FJC noted that Simon led the organization through the logistical challenges this summer with the delayed arrival of Israeli staff and cancellation of Israel travel programs because of last month’s war between Israel and Iran. This included helping find temporary staff to fill in for the Israeli counselors and raising some $2 million to cover the added costs.

“I am profoundly grateful to the Board for this opportunity to serve as Foundation for Jewish Camp’s next CEO. I’ve seen the power of Jewish camp at every stage of my life: as a camper, as a camp counselor, as a camp director, as a parent, and as a passionate advocate in the broader Jewish camp movement,” said Simon in a statement.. “With nearly 200,000 young people expected to attend this summer, enrollment at Jewish camp is higher than ever. My priority is to ensure that every young Jew that wants to experience the transformative impact of camp has the opportunity to do so, and that every camp has the resources they need to succeed.”