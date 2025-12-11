Curiosity and the Jewish education of teens

For over a century, being a part of BBYO has been the defining adolescent experience for hundreds of thousands of Jewish teens; a handhold for the journey to adulthood, enriched by Jewish traditions and supported by the loving embrace of Jewish community. Teens have traveled the globe together, turned hotel ballrooms into sanctuaries and brought music and prayer to places where Jewish voices were once unwelcome. These experiences are not just “opportunities for educational moments,” but rather education in its highest form. It is the application of the most sacred source material enriched by the environment in which it is received and shaped by the diversity of those brave enough to engage.

For the most part, Jewish teens, at least those in the U.S. who don’t feel strongly about a particular denominational movement, do not take part in classroom-based Jewish learning after the bar/bat mitzvah milestone. This is not necessarily due to a lack of interest in Judaism. Often, it’s a matter of availability, competing schedules or the simple truth that, after a full day of school, another classroom setting feels unappealing. Because of this, tens of thousands of teens seek Jewish connection, belonging and learning through youth groups, summer camps and Israel travel. These experiential spaces and access points are the Jewish community’s greatest educational assets in reaching the teen demographic.

Courtesy/BBYO

Over the years, teens have shared important insights with me about their motivation and interests when it comes to Jewish learning. Contrary to societal norms, they want to be trusted to see all sides of an issue, welcoming differences of opinion and engaging in difficult yet respectful dialogue. Their curiosity may be intellectually rooted, but the interpretation process comes from a place of emotion and application. Developing curricula for this audience should not focus on asking, “What do they need to know?” but rather, “How do we help them question what they think they know?” While the educator plays a role in this dynamic, so does the diversity of the learning community, the setting and the urgency of the moment.

By focusing on the questioning, BBYO seeks to instill a sense of curiosity that leads to lifelong learning. It is our hope that teens will tirelessly wrestle with the issues they confront. That they’ll want to see all sides of an argument until they are uncomfortable with their own stance. That they’ll pine for truth and direction. This educational approach is consistent with Judaism itself; just when you think you’ve figured something out, there’s a new teacher, a new commentary and a new perspective. This is the wrestling the Jewish people have done for centuries as we seek to find meaning in our ancient and modern texts.

Is there a risk in this approach? Of course. Teens may get frustrated and eventually want to stop exploring. But the social glue of youth group, summer camp and Israel travel is too strong for them to fully disengage. These are defining experiences craved by their participants, and the wrestling is a team effort; it’s about figuring things out with your best friends in the places you hold most sacred. It’s also about agency, believing you have the power to bring others along as you create a future aligned with your highest ideals.

For teens and BBYO, curiosity is the mechanism, not the outcome. The real outcome will be realized over time, by the Jewish choices they make throughout their lives. How many will take Jewish studies courses when they arrive on campus? How many will spend significant time in Israel? How many will enroll in Jewish adult education courses? How many will use the knowledge they gain from these experiences as they care for their families or engage with communal institutions? Curiosity is key during the teen years but Jewish education is a lifelong endeavor, with each stage requiring its own stimuli.

The future of our Jewish community will be shaped by the way in which we nurture curiosity among our young people. Programs, institutions and educators who encourage questioning and exploration will set the groundwork, and the key ingredients will include maximizing the diversity of the audience, educators, content, settings and ideas. As for the specific curriculum? When we let teens talk — and we truly listen — they’ll guide us toward the Jewish future they hope to build.

Matthew Grossman is the CEO of BBYO.