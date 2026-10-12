Anonymous foundation helps endow permanent role at West Chester University Hillel

An anonymous family foundation donated a $1.9 million endowment last week to fund a permanent Hillel staff member at West Chester University in southeastern Pennsylvania, the Greater Philly Hillel Network said.

The donation will help ensure “that future generations of West Chester University Jewish students will continue to benefit from dedicated staffing and community-building,” the network said. The endowment fund will be administered by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Jewish Community Foundation.

“At a time when supporting vibrant Jewish life on campus has never been more important, this endowment ensures that Jewish students at West Chester University will have access to the community, mentorship and meaningful Jewish experiences that help them thrive,” Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said in a statement.

West Chester University, one of the largest universities in Pennsylvania, with an enrollment of more than 17,000 students, first hired a full-time staff member in 2018 with funding from the same anonymous family foundation that has now created the endowment. With that initial seed funding, Hillel hired Jenn Reiss as director of Jewish student life.

Over the past eight years, the university’s Hillel has brought on an additional full-time staff, and Philly Hillel said that it now reaches hundreds of Jewish students each year.

“I’m incredibly proud of the growth I’ve helped lead on campus over the past several years,” Reiss said in a statement. “By deepening relationships with students, expanding our reach, and building trusted partnerships with university leadership, I’ve worked to create a Hillel presence that is strong, visible and deeply connected to the campus community. Seeing that foundation create the momentum and opportunity to invest in staff is incredibly meaningful.”

Philly Hillel added that its board chair, Kenneth Ginsburg, created his own endowment fund for the West Chester University Hillel — the Theodore R. Ginsburg Memorial Fund — with an undisclosed donation in memory of his father.

“I am thrilled that Philly Hillel can honor my father’s legacy through this memorial fund,” Ginsburg said in a statement. “Among the many things he valued, education and Jewish identity were especially important to him,” he said. “Knowing that this fund will help the next generation deepen their Jewish identities and knowledge brings me tremendous pride.”