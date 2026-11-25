When a woman tells someone she has been abused, what happens next can depend on whom she tells. Does that person listen and ask what she needs? Do they tell others before she is ready? If she needs a safe place to stay, is there somewhere she can go? Centering her experience means letting her describe what happened in her own words and taking seriously what she says about what feels safe and what would help. Her judgment should guide the response, even when the people who care about her would make a different choice.

Those questions are at the heart of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed each year on Nov. 25. It opens the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs through Dec. 10, Human Rights Day. In Israel, the Shevet Dinah Coalition will mark the Week of Dinah with a special Knesset meeting hosted by Knesset member Meirav Cohen, under the theme “A Torah Voice for Combating Sexual Abuse and Building a Safe Community.” It is an opportunity to ask elected officials what they can do to make it easier for people experiencing violence to get help, and what resources the organizations serving them need.

Hila Shiloni

Three days after the campaign begins, Jewish communities will read the story of Dinah in the weekly Torah portion, Vayishlach. In Genesis 34, Dinah goes out to see other women. A man named Shechem seizes and rapes her. Men negotiate her future, and her brothers kill the men of his city. The chapter ends with an argument between her father and her brothers. We never hear from Dinah.

Dinah’s is one story among many. Violence against women and girls crosses lines of race, class, religion and nationality. Those differences can still shape what happens when someone seeks help. A woman who depends on an abusive partner for housing may have nowhere to go. A woman who cannot find services in a language she speaks may struggle to learn what her options are. And even people who care about her can make things harder by sharing her story without permission or pressuring her to make a decision before she is ready.

It can be hard to hear someone you love describe what happened and resist the urge to decide what she should do. It may help to ask what would make the next day easier. She might want a ride to an appointment, someone to pick up her children or time to talk through her options privately. She may want something different tomorrow. Part of listening is giving her room to change her mind.

We edited Torat Dinah: An Anthology of Essays, Poems, and Prayers by more than 90 contributors from around the world, to make room for more voices in the conversation. We think of Torat Dinah as an open beit midrash, a house of study. For us, it is a conversation anyone can join, wherever they are; the text is our main conversation partner. We bring our own questions to it, exchange ideas and stay open to what others see in it that we might have missed. Someone reading Dinah’s story for the first time can ask a question that changes how someone who has studied it for decades understands it. All are welcome, and no one owes the conversation a personal story.

The Knesset meeting offers a chance to turn some of those questions into decisions about public services. Lawmakers can ask whether shelters have room, whether services are available in the languages people speak and whether someone can get practical help while she weighs her options. They can also ask what happens after an emergency. A safe bed for the night can be essential. So can the legal and financial support that allows a woman to decide where she and her children will live next month.

In our own communities, we can ask how someone would find confidential support and what she could expect when she reaches out. Would she have to explain what happened to several people before finding someone who could help? Would she know who might be told and under what circumstances? These are questions we can answer before a person in crisis has to ask them.

Genesis tells us what other people decided after Dinah was raped. It leaves us wondering what she would have chosen if someone had asked. When a woman turns to us today, we can ask her what she needs, listen to her answer and help make sure she has real choices.

Rabbanit Sarah Segal Katz is the founder and director of Gluya and the founder of The Week of Dinah.

Rabbi Menachem Creditor serves as the scholar in residence for UJA-Federation of New York.

Rabba Daphne Lazar Price is an adjunct professor of Jewish law at Georgetown University Law Center.