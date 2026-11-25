Reem Vazana, who suffered severe facial injuries in Gaza, told 1,500 guests that the organization supported him as he relearned how to walk, run and swim

In May 2025, a devastating blast in Rafah, in southern Gaza, tore away the right side of 20-year-old Israeli soldier Reem Vazana’s face. On Monday night, he stood before 1,500 people at Manhattan’s Cipriani Wall Street with a message of resilience: “My life didn’t end that day in Rafah. It changed.”

Vazana was among a delegation of 10 wounded IDF soldiers honored at Belev Echad’s annual gala, which brought together New York Jewish leaders and philanthropists, as well as actors Rona-Lee Shimon of “Fauda” and Michael Aloni of “Shtisel.” Hosted by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler — who co-founded Belev Echad in 2009 in New York — the event raised more than $5 million to support Israeli troops wounded in a series of wars in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, the organization said. Some 300 soldiers watched the gala via a satellite event in Jerusalem.

Belev Echad, Hebrew for “with one heart,” provides medical, financial and emotional support to wounded IDF veterans and their families. The dinner took place months after the organization opened its second rehabilitation and community home — in addition to its original location in Kiryat Ono — to meet rising demand among injured veterans following Israel’s wars with Hamas and Hezbollah. Situated in Jerusalem, the new facility is located near Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

Vazana was serving as a combat engineer during the war in Gaza last year when a sudden explosion tore through his unit, leaving him severely wounded. The blast sheared away half of his face, and his fellow soldier, Yishai Auerbach, was killed while trying to help him. Vazana underwent a nearly 24-hour initial surgery, spent nearly two months sedated on a ventilator and has since endured more than 20 operations. He is now in New York undergoing another round of facial reconstruction surgeries at NYU.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Vazana told attendees that he was determined to focus on the life ahead of him rather than the one he lost. Taking the stage on Monday, he said it was with Belev Echad’s support that he relearned how to walk, run and swim — and even received a puppy that helped him through the most difficult stretches of his recovery.

Another soldier, 21-year-old Omer Shlomi, recalled how an explosive drone struck his vehicle in Lebanon six months ago, killing the driver and leaving him with shrapnel wounds to his neck and leg and a partial foot amputation.

“He died on the spot. I was a meter behind,” Shlomi recalled. Now focused on his rehabilitation, Omar said joining Belev Echad’s program had given him a community of support — in addition to access to treatments that have helped him through recovery. “Now we’re on a delegation in New York, just having fun,” he said.