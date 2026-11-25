Noting the importance of those pressing Israel’s case on the world stage, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the nine recipients of his office’s Medal of Honor on Wednesday, including philanthropists Charles Bronfman, Haim Saban, Gerald Ronson and Johanna Arbib Perugia, along with Jewish communal leaders, foreign politicians and activists.

The other recipients are: longtime Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who will retire in January; evangelical leader Mike Evans; French philosopher and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy; longtime German Jewish communal leader Charlotte Knobloch; and Jewish Romanian politician Silviu Vexler.

“In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish People’s contribution of good to humanity,” Herzog said in a statement.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor was created by former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 2012, often being bestowed upon local Israeli figures who have positively influenced Israeli society or foreign dignitaries who have demonstrated lasting support for the country. Under Herzog, the medal has often been given to Diaspora Jewish leaders who have shown particular dedication to Israel.

Bronfman, a member of a large philanthropic family, played an instrumental role in creating and sustaining Birthright Israel. Saban, an American Israeli dual national, has long supported causes related to Israel both in the country and in the United States.

In addition to his support for projects in Israel, Ronson has been a major supporter of British Jewish causes, serving as the founding chair of the Community Security Trust, one of the Jewish world’s foremost security organizations. The Rome-born Arbib Perugia, a former president and CEO of the Jerusalem Foundation, has been involved with several international Zionist organizations, including the Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod.

“I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the Medal at a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of January,” Herzog said.

Past recipients of the award include: Ronald S. Lauder, Julie Platt, Dr. Miriam Adelson, Yossi Vardi, Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, Mathias Döpfner, Malcolm Hoenlein, Sir Frank Lowy, Sir Trevor Chinn and Mark Leibler, among others.